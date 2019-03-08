Search

Easter Eggs-travaganza at Ilford’s Valentines Mansion

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 April 2019

Children can search for eggs and bunnies in the grounds. Picture: Ken Mears

Children can search for eggs and bunnies in the grounds. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Valentines Mansion is hosting an exciting programme of events during the Easter school holidays.

It all starts with Hedgehog Fun on Wednesday, April 10, in Valentines Park, Emerson Road, Ilford.

Children will learn fun and interesting facts about the boroughs prickly friends, before making their own cute cone hedgehogs to take home.

The activity takes place between 11.30am and 12.30pm and costs £5 per child.

The fun continues with ‘Flower Power’ on Wednesday, April 17 between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Children will create personalised gardens using their favourite paper bloom.

It will cost £5 per participant.

Taking place on Sunday, April 21 and Monday, April 22, the Easter Trail promises children a mini adventure as they go hunting to find eggs and bunnies around the house and gardens.

There are also lots of tasty rewards to be won along the way.

The trails take place between 11am and 4pm (last trail 3pm) and cost just £3 per child.

Pre-booking is essential for all the events listed apart from the Easter Trail.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Book tickets via thelittleboxoffice.com/valentines

