Where are the richest wards in Redbridge?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics Office for National Statistics

Figures released by the National Office of Statistics has revealed Havering's areas of highest income.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before housing costs, the highest earning areas were Snaresbrook, Wanstead and Woodford in the north of the borough with £44,700, £45,600 and £38,300 respectively and are in the top 10 per cent of highest household incomes in England and Wales.

Comparatively, parts of Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea also had income averages of around £45,000.

The lowest earning areas in Redbridge were two wards in south Ilford with an average of £28,600 and £30,200.

In neighbouring Havering, the highest earning wards were predominantly in the south of the borough.

Cranham, with an average income of £43,000, Upminster with £41,200 and Emerson Park with £40,700,

You may also want to watch:

Compared to the rest of London, households with similar incomes for Havering were found predominantly in west and north London, such as Sands End in Hammersmith with £41,200, Paddington with £42,500 and Canonbury in Islington with £41,600.

The lowest earning wards were Mawneys and Brooklands with an average of £32,700 and Gooshays with £31,900.

However almost all of Havering, apart from some of the western wards, averaged between £36,000 and £43,000. Whereas, Redbridge saw most wards average between £28,000 and £36,000, with just a handful of wards over £36,000 showing a bigger contrast between the few highest earning wards and the majority.

London accounted for 39pc of England and Wales' top earning authorities, one-fifth (20pc) of local areas in the south east were in the overall top 10pc, the east of the country and east Midlands with 7pc and 8pc.

Just 1pc from the south west, Wales, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the north west and none from the north east were in the top 10pc as highest earners.

The average household disposable income by local authority of England and Wales differed by just over £55,000 from the lowest to the highest in the financial year ending 2018, which are the latest figures available.

Although the midpoint of this range is £39,200, only one in 10 local areas had an average household income above this.

The households that had an average income of £22,500 and £39,200 were 87pc and within this, over one-third were between £28,000 and £33,600.