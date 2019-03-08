Search

Campaigners fighting to save Hainault green spaces raise thousands to help pay legal fees

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 May 2019

Campaigners in Hainault are holding a walk on June 2 to raise awareness of how much the green spaces are valued by the community. Picture: Jim Bennett

Campaigners in Hainault are holding a walk on June 2 to raise awareness of how much the green spaces are valued by the community. Picture: Jim Bennett

Campaigners fighting to stop houses from being built on a well-loved Hainault park have received hundreds of donations to help pay for their legal fees.

Protesters gathered outside Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road, in opposition to an application to house homeless families in Woodman Road park. Picture: Aaron WalawalkarProtesters gathered outside Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road, in opposition to an application to house homeless families in Woodman Road park. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Redbridge Council's planning committee gave the go-ahead last month to plans to build 60 units of prefabricated modular housing in Woodman Road park, near Manford Way, for 10 years.

A total of 1,224 representations against the scheme were submitted from 728 addresses.

A campaign group made up of residents has been set up with the shared aim of saving green spaces in the Hainault area by overturning the planning decision to build modular housing on "valued park areas".

The group, represented by 15 committee members, has now served the council with a letter outlining its legal case. In response, the council will state whether it intends to withdraw the plans and revoke the decision or not.

The group accuses the council of not taking local plan policies into consideration, "insufficient reasoning" on how it reached a decision and inadequate consultation with a nearby care home.

If the council decides not to revoke the decision, the campaign group said it will instruct its solicitor to issue the application for a judicial review, which will be dealt with by the High Court.

A statement on the group's GoFundMe page says: "We need money in order to fight this as legal fees do not come cheap. Can you help us raise funds for this legal challenge and other ancillary costs to help us fight the council for our park for the future?"

So far, hundreds have donated to the cause, raising more than £7,500 of the £20,000 target.

A community walk has also been arranged from Manford Way park to Hainault Country Park on June 2 to highlight the distance that the elderly, disabled and young would have to walk to reach their nearest green space.

Campaigners will be filming the event, which starts at 11am.

"It's not just about raising money, it's about raising awareness and it proves how strongly the community feels about this," campaigner Ashley Papworth said.

"Redbridge Council think it's acceptable to build on our local park because they say we can go to Hainault Country Park instead."

A council spokesman said: "The council has received this letter, are currently considering it and will respond accordingly."

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Hainault school launches appeal to find former pupils to help mark anniversary

Manford Primary School is inviting former pupils who attended between 1949 and 1965 to attend an anniversary lunch. Picture: GOOGLE

