Pedestrian in critical condition in hospital after Hainault car crash
PUBLISHED: 14:29 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 27 September 2019
A man in his 40s is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Hainault this lunchtime (Friday, September 27).
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Fencepiece Road is closed at its junction with Trelawney Road after the pedestrian was hit by a car at 12.22pm.
The spokesman added: ""Officers attended. The pedestrian, believed to be aged in his mid-40s, was taken to an east London hospital in a critical condition.
"The road is closed to traffic."
Bus routes are also currently on diversion due to the road closure.