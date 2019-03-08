Pedestrian in critical condition in hospital after Hainault car crash

Fencepiece Road has been closed this afternoon by police after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Picture: Google Archant

A man in his 40s is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Hainault this lunchtime (Friday, September 27).

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Fencepiece Road is closed at its junction with Trelawney Road after the pedestrian was hit by a car at 12.22pm.

The spokesman added: ""Officers attended. The pedestrian, believed to be aged in his mid-40s, was taken to an east London hospital in a critical condition.

"The road is closed to traffic."

Bus routes are also currently on diversion due to the road closure.