Pedestrian in critical condition in hospital after Hainault car crash

PUBLISHED: 14:29 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 27 September 2019

Fencepiece Road has been closed this afternoon by police after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Picture: Google

Archant

A man in his 40s is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Hainault this lunchtime (Friday, September 27).

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Fencepiece Road is closed at its junction with Trelawney Road after the pedestrian was hit by a car at 12.22pm.

The spokesman added: ""Officers attended. The pedestrian, believed to be aged in his mid-40s, was taken to an east London hospital in a critical condition.

"The road is closed to traffic."

Bus routes are also currently on diversion due to the road closure.

