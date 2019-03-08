Man charged in connection with Chigwell burglary

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with a Chigwell burglary.

An address in Fencepiece Road was broken into between 9am and 12pm on March 21.

A grey Audi A5 was also stolen from an address in Pancroft, Abridge, between 5pm on January 10 and 2am on January 11.

James Bourke, of Pippin Road, Ongar, was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday, April 3.

He has now been charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, handling stolen goods and a public order offence.

He is next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 3.