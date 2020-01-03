Search

Ilford church helps feed the hungry with donations to Welcome Centre and Salvation Army

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 January 2020

An Ilford church has donated hundreds of food items to the Welcome Centre and the Salvation Army to feed the hungry. Picture: Pastor Julius Adegbite

An Ilford church has donated hundreds of food items to the Welcome Centre and the Salvation Army to feed the hungry.

Pastor Julius Adegbite said the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Embassy Of Faith, in Cranbrook Road, is a church committed to the "spiritual and social transformation of individuals and communities".

"From time to time the charity arm of our church sponsors a charity feeding program in the community, where church members donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to feeding centres and night shelters across the country to address hunger and homelessness," Pastor Julius said.

"Hundreds of people over the years have already benefited from this social welfare scheme in the rehabilitation of the homeless, drug addicts and other social miscreants."

The project is called Feed The Hungry and on December 22, items were donated to the Welcome Centre in St Marys Road and the Salvation Army in Clements Road, along with various other charities.

