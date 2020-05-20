Opinion: How lockdown is affecting teenagers

The UK going into lockdown has been difficult for all of us – these are some thoughts from three members of Redbridge Youth Council.

Masfee Ahmed:

A few weeks ago, the UK went into lockdown, which meant no friendly visits and only going out to get essential things.

Since then, I’ve been having virtual school, staying at home and keeping myself busy.

Being cooped up in one area without meeting friends has made me feel isolated and trapped. In addition, it is difficult to learn as we are just given tasks with some support offered.

Emaan Faisal:

Since the lockdown I have had to stay at home, which meant I had to do virtual school and distract myself with various new things such as watching East Asian dramas, making Pakistani dishes etc which was good fun considering I was learning new things.

However I am not able to meet my friends which makes me feel very lonely and gloomy.

Maryam Loonat:

Lockdown. I can’t believe it is happening. For me it means no more shopping in the West End on a beautiful summer’s day and not meeting my friends at school. Being cooped up in my room with a lot of homework to do.

Although I am upset and angry about this new change, I remember that this is the norm for all of us and it’s to keep us safe. NO SCHOOL, NO FRIENDS AND NO FREEDOM. I feel that when I am home I can really reflect on myself and find new hobbies.

• Redbridge Youth Council is still meeting on Zoom every week.