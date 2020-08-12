Search

View from the Youth Council: Be safe on journey back to school

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 August 2020

Shaan Ali, cabinet member, Health & Social Care on the Redbridge Youth Council

With under a month to go, young people are preparing to go back to school.

This comes with a lot of worry and concern for the young people of Redbridge, many who are nervous about going back to school after a period of shielding, or just staying inside because of the pandemic.

Schools in Redbridge will be implementing a Recovery Curriculum, with students being slowly transitioned to in-person learning, including the rebuilding of relationships with students and some flexibility to address the gaps in learning.

The Redbridge Youth Council are working to produce a leaflet for secondary school students in the borough with information on accessing key services, top tips and useful information on returning to school in this time.

However, some have had more difficult circumstances at home, while others have struggled to find the energy and motivation to do much work in this hopeless time.

But we will be back on track eventually, and we’ll be adjusting to this new way of life at school, and ensuring that we take precautions on our travels to school.

Many of us will have to bear an additional burden - a cost for travelling to school - as the free bus travel scheme for young people is due to be ended at some point.

With all the adjustments we’re facing, this is an additional one that we will face, but will hopefully allow us to have our education once again.

On these travels though, for our safety and yours, please wear your face covering, and follow the social distancing guidelines to ensure that we can travel safely, and have a smooth reopening of schools.

Most Read

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

A-levels: First Isaac Newton students head to study medicine at top universities

Amman Kiani from Isaac Newton Academy is off to study computer science after scoring top marks in his A-level results. Picture: Adam Scott

Loxford lockdown gardeners greening up Ilford

A group of residents have revitalised Loxford Park. Picture: Loxford Gardeners

A-levels: Beal Sixth Form celebrates highest number of students choosing to study medicine

Archchun Karunananthan received three A* and one A. Picture: Jevon Harding

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

