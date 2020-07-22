Opinion

Spiritual life: Why Christians risk going to church

Churches are busy filling out risk assessments in order to meet.

Is there enough hand sanitiser? Are the chairs two metres apart? Will the children sit still?

How will we encourage people to enter and exit? What system will we have for using the toilets?

These are all important questions; after all, in church a significant group of people gather for a longer time than normal. Loving our neighbour means we take the risk of coronavirus seriously.

But in the Bible going to church has always been a risky business. It turns out that meeting the living God isn’t safe.

The priests Nadab and Abihu were burned alive at church.

14,700 of the children of Israel caught a deadly plague at church. Ananias and Sapphira were struck dead at church.

Some Christians in Corinth got poisoned by the Lord’s Supper.

These worshippers all lowered their average life expectancy by going to church.

So why would anyone go to church?

Jesus gets us to re-think risk.

He didn’t set up his church to help people live on this earth as long as possible.

He came to die and rise from the dead to safely introduce sinful people to God.

Death isn’t humanity’s biggest risk; our biggest risk is that we don’t have peace with God, our Creator.

This is why Christians are so keen to meet. Yes, coming to church is risky, but staying away is even riskier.