Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Spiritual life: Why Christians risk going to church

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 July 2020

Simon Arscott, minister, All Nations Church, is busy doing risk assessments.

Simon Arscott, minister, All Nations Church, is busy doing risk assessments.

Archant

Churches are busy filling out risk assessments in order to meet.

Is there enough hand sanitiser? Are the chairs two metres apart? Will the children sit still?

How will we encourage people to enter and exit? What system will we have for using the toilets?

These are all important questions; after all, in church a significant group of people gather for a longer time than normal. Loving our neighbour means we take the risk of coronavirus seriously.

But in the Bible going to church has always been a risky business. It turns out that meeting the living God isn’t safe.

The priests Nadab and Abihu were burned alive at church.

14,700 of the children of Israel caught a deadly plague at church. Ananias and Sapphira were struck dead at church.

You may also want to watch:

Some Christians in Corinth got poisoned by the Lord’s Supper.

These worshippers all lowered their average life expectancy by going to church.

So why would anyone go to church?

Jesus gets us to re-think risk.

He didn’t set up his church to help people live on this earth as long as possible.

He came to die and rise from the dead to safely introduce sinful people to God.

Death isn’t humanity’s biggest risk; our biggest risk is that we don’t have peace with God, our Creator.

This is why Christians are so keen to meet. Yes, coming to church is risky, but staying away is even riskier.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford house won’t be used for temporary accommodation after anti-social behaviour complaints

Cllr Farah Hussain said the council took swift and decisive action. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford house won’t be used for temporary accommodation after anti-social behaviour complaints

Cllr Farah Hussain said the council took swift and decisive action. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Spiritual life: Why Christians risk going to church

Simon Arscott, minister, All Nations Church, is busy doing risk assessments.

Broad’s bursts play big role for England

England's Stuart Broad hits a six as he bats during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Moyes is pleased for West Ham loanee Dianganga as he sealed promotion

Fulham's Josh Onomah challenges West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

Manager Moyes wants to build young, hungry side at West Ham United

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of affordable homes plan

New homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge Council