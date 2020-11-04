Opinion

View from the Youth Council:

Two members of the Youth Council tell the Recorder about what is important to them.

Faizan Ahmed, Redbridge MYP

Make Your Mark is the largest national consultation of young people and it takes place annually. This is where young people aged 11 to 19 vote on issues that matter to them. There are 10 national and 10 local issues.

This year due to the coronavirus, the ballot will take place online and young people will be able to vote from November 1-30 on the UK Parliament Week website. After the Make Your Mark election, MYPs from across the UK hope to gather at the House of Commons to debate the top five national issues.

Raul Andrei-Tinca, Young Cabinet leader

The Young Cabinet, who have portfolios that mirror the adult cabinet, are working very hard with our roles and our next project – the Young People’s External Scrutiny Panel, this November. Each member of the Young Cabinet is leading a group of young people who will decide on the priorities and then interview officers and professionals to create a presentation for the External Scrutiny Panel.

The four topic groups are: Why live in Redbridge post 18?; Black History; Environmental change; and Young people’s priorities.

I am leading the young people’s priorities group.

As the leader of the Young Cabinet, I am extremely proud of their hard work and know they will continue to help the council keep young people as a priority.