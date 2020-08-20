Search

View from the House: Handling of education has been a shambles

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 August 2020

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is angry about A-level debacle.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is angry about A-level debacle.

Families in Redbridge know the value of education.

For some, myself included, it has been a route out of poverty towards a better quality of life.

For others, it has been a means of building a better life for themselves and their families after emigrating to the UK.

People often make Redbridge their home because they know we have outstanding schools. Parents make huge sacrifices to give their children better opportunities than they had, because they know how important a good start in life is.

So I can barely contain my anger as I write this column in the aftermath of the A-level exams debacle.

The government’s handling of education during coronavirus has been a shambles.

They’ve put more thought into opening pubs than opening schools. They’ve allowed young people to be judged by an algorithm rather than their ability. Their levelling up agenda has, in reality, been a levelling down agenda.

Kids at schools in wealthier postcodes and private schools have been treated better than those from poorer areas. They’ve baked in educational disadvantage instead of working to tackle it.

I wouldn’t be writing this column as Ilford North’s MP without the state education I received. It empowered a kid from Stepney to make it to Cambridge University and eventually the House of Commons.

I want to congratulate every pupil and teacher for getting through a horrible year and I want to reassure you that I’ll be fighting your corner every step of the way. It’s the least you deserve.

