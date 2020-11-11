Opinion

View from the House: Government increasingly the problem

As we are in another national lockdown, it’s as important as ever that we keep following the rules and do what we can to help defeat the virus.

Ilford has had persistently high infection rates, and the only way to bring them down is to observe the lockdown carefully.

This means we should stay at home during the next four weeks, and only leave home where necessary for education, work and shopping for essentials.

Medical appointments are exempt, and I would strongly encourage everyone not to miss them.

Exercise outdoors is also allowed and can make a big difference to our mental and physical health.

Finally, there are vital exemptions for those escaping injury and harm, or who are caring for vulnerable people.

It didn’t have to be this way. When the government’s own scientific advisory group recommended a two-week circuit break in October, we in the Labour Party called for it strongly.

An earlier circuit break could have been substantially shorter, and it would have coincided with half term, making it more effective.

Boris Johnson refused to listen to the scientists, saying last month that his regional system would bring down infections and help us “avoid the misery of another national lockdown”.

But it was his, and the Tory Party’s, dither and delay that means we now face a much longer lockdown that we needed to.

I have no doubt that, if we all pull together, we will come through this. But our government is increasingly the problem, not the solution.