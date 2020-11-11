Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the House: Government increasingly the problem

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 November 2020

MP Wes Streeting accuses the government of

MP Wes Streeting accuses the government of "dither and delay".

Archant

As we are in another national lockdown, it’s as important as ever that we keep following the rules and do what we can to help defeat the virus.

Ilford has had persistently high infection rates, and the only way to bring them down is to observe the lockdown carefully.

This means we should stay at home during the next four weeks, and only leave home where necessary for education, work and shopping for essentials.

Medical appointments are exempt, and I would strongly encourage everyone not to miss them.

Exercise outdoors is also allowed and can make a big difference to our mental and physical health.

You may also want to watch:

Finally, there are vital exemptions for those escaping injury and harm, or who are caring for vulnerable people.

It didn’t have to be this way. When the government’s own scientific advisory group recommended a two-week circuit break in October, we in the Labour Party called for it strongly.

An earlier circuit break could have been substantially shorter, and it would have coincided with half term, making it more effective.

Boris Johnson refused to listen to the scientists, saying last month that his regional system would bring down infections and help us “avoid the misery of another national lockdown”.

But it was his, and the Tory Party’s, dither and delay that means we now face a much longer lockdown that we needed to.

I have no doubt that, if we all pull together, we will come through this. But our government is increasingly the problem, not the solution.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Nine Redbridge parks in the running to be voted one of Britain’s best

Valentines Park is one of nine parks in the borough vying to be amongst the country's top ten green spaces. Picture: Redbridge Council

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault Lidl challenged over ‘huge number’ of shoppers not wearing masks

Cllr Paul Canal complained about the number of customers not wearing masks at the Lidl supermarket in Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Nine Redbridge parks in the running to be voted one of Britain’s best

Valentines Park is one of nine parks in the borough vying to be amongst the country's top ten green spaces. Picture: Redbridge Council

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

View from the House: Government increasingly the problem

MP Wes Streeting accuses the government of

View from the house: Spiritual wellbeing as vital for people as physical health

Barry Gardiner wants designated clergy to be given access to care homes.

Gardeners plant 40,000 bulbs across Redbridge as part of Big Planting Weekend

As part of the Big Bulb Giveaway gardeners planted 40,000 bulbs across Redbridge. Picture: Redbridge Council

Have you seen 17-year-old Billy, missing from Ilford since October 19?

Have you seen Billy, 17, missing from Ilford since October 19? Picture: Met Police

Have you seen Tilly, 14, missing from Ilford?

Have you seen Tilly, 14, who has been missing from Ilford since November 12? Picture: Met Police