Opinion: Prophet foretold shaking of all nations

PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 May 2020

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji,

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji, "The world has changed irrevocably during this time of lockdown".

We are 20 weeks into a new decade and we can identify with the prophet Haggai who foretold a shaking of all nations.

Truly, no nation on earth remains untouched by the pandemic. Predictions of economic recession; ongoing social distancing and protracted social isolation for some are rife.

The world has changed irrevocably during this time of lockdown and will enter a time of recalibration once the pandemic has abated. We will see a realignment of relationships, economies, industries and nations as we emerge from this ordeal.

As we enter recovery, we need to reflect that a patient in the recovery room is still vulnerable and remains under the influence of the anaesthetic. Recovery will be a gradual process requiring expert management during which, the recovering patient is well advised to follow the doctor’s instructions.

God’s prescription for recovery is outlined in 2 Chronicles 7:14 - “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Haggai’s prophecy goes on to say – “the latter glory of this house, shall be greater than the former, says the Lord of Hosts, and in this place I will give peace and prosperity says the Lord”.

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford GP practice rated Inadequate says rating is wrong and unfair

Dr Devindranauth Sawh, one of three GPs at the practice, said the report published on April 20 was 'totally wrong'. Picture: PA Images / Anthony Devlin

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

