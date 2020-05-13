Opinion: Prophet foretold shaking of all nations

We are 20 weeks into a new decade and we can identify with the prophet Haggai who foretold a shaking of all nations.

Truly, no nation on earth remains untouched by the pandemic. Predictions of economic recession; ongoing social distancing and protracted social isolation for some are rife.

The world has changed irrevocably during this time of lockdown and will enter a time of recalibration once the pandemic has abated. We will see a realignment of relationships, economies, industries and nations as we emerge from this ordeal.

As we enter recovery, we need to reflect that a patient in the recovery room is still vulnerable and remains under the influence of the anaesthetic. Recovery will be a gradual process requiring expert management during which, the recovering patient is well advised to follow the doctor’s instructions.

God’s prescription for recovery is outlined in 2 Chronicles 7:14 - “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Haggai’s prophecy goes on to say – “the latter glory of this house, shall be greater than the former, says the Lord of Hosts, and in this place I will give peace and prosperity says the Lord”.