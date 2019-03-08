Review: Laidback Lebanon luxury at South Woodford tapas restaurant

Mouth-watering platters were served to Recorder reporters for the review. Picture: Ellena Cruse Archant

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life this summer and enjoy Middle Eastern fine dining - all without leaving the borough.

The Liban Tapas has four dining areas including the one shownm an outdoor terrace and a booth area. Picture: Ellena Cruse The Liban Tapas has four dining areas including the one shownm an outdoor terrace and a booth area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Nestled minutes away from South Woodford Station, the Liban Tapas, George Lane, offers simple, fresh dishes with ingredients sourced from Lebanon and conjured into sumptuous meals in-house.

Reporters, Adriana Elgueta, April Roach, Imogen Braddick and Ellena Cruse. Picture: Ellena Cruse Reporters, Adriana Elgueta, April Roach, Imogen Braddick and Ellena Cruse. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Whether you want to sip a mint tea on the flower-lined terrace or share bread and hummus between friends in the padded blue booths, the restaurant offers a range of dining options, including a brunch menu at the weekends, sharing platters and cocktails shaken by the resident mixologist.

The premises is lined with flowers. Picture: Ellena Cruse The premises is lined with flowers. Picture: Ellena Cruse

From chicken shawarma to lamb meshawl the food strikes the right balance between being fulfillingly wholesome whilst still being delightfully pleasing on the palate.

Some of the tasty dishes served to our group. Picture: Ellena Cruse Some of the tasty dishes served to our group. Picture: Ellena Cruse

But it isn't just the ingredients that get the Recorder raving about the venue but the inclusive, chilled out ambience.

Lebonese salad. Picture: Ellena Cruse Lebonese salad. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Yes, there is fine dining and attentive, charming staff, but these components are weaved into a backdrop of laidback luxury.

'The best falafel I have ever had in my life' according to April Roach. Picture: Ellena Cruse 'The best falafel I have ever had in my life' according to April Roach. Picture: Ellena Cruse

As you step through the tunnelled entrance, like a decompression chamber to the worries of the day, visitors are jetted to a suburban haven which feels more like an exotic mountain retreat than an eatery in Redbridge.

Every dish from started to dessert is made fresh in house. Picture: Ellena Cruse Every dish from started to dessert is made fresh in house. Picture: Ellena Cruse

The Liban Tapas is the second restaurant in the Woodford Green owner's portfolio - he manages another eatery in Mayfair and provides groceries to well-know luxury food shops.

He likes to keep a low profile so did not want to be named but said: "We have four dining areas with a terrace all on one level.

"If you go to downtown Beirut you will get the same feelings of mountains, luxury and skiing.

"Everything we serve is made fresh on the day - if you want 12 dishes of hummus, we make it right there for you - everything is fresh."

And if that didn't convince you to give the Liban Tapas a try, perhaps reporter April Roach's summary will appeal to you.

"It's the best falafel I have ever had in my life," she said.

To find out more visit libantapas.com or call 0)208 989 5356.

All opinions are honestly held by the reporter who reviewed the restaurant.