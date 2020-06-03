Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

People rightly angry over Cummings

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 June 2020

Many of John Cryer's constituents feel they 'have been taken for mugs' over Dominic Cummings' trip.

Many of John Cryer's constituents feel they 'have been taken for mugs' over Dominic Cummings' trip.

Archant

In recent days, one issue has dominated my emails – Dominic Cummings!

I have had only one or two saying he did “the right thing” whereas I have had hundreds saying the reverse.

Constituents who have missed seeing grandchildren. Parents (who are keyworkers) – who both got Covid-19 and had to struggle on, EVEN when they worked in the NHS, but stuck to the advice and did not go and see other relatives for help.

Who have missed saying goodbye to a relative in a care-home or hospital who has then died. Who have been suffering through loneliness not seeing family or friends.

You may also want to watch:

Many of these people, seeing the government’s defence of Dominic Cummings – feel they (to use their words), “have been taken for mugs!”

People are rightly angry, they have lost loved ones and followed the guidance. They then see ministers defending Cummings, and saying he “was a good parent and cared about his family”. What does that say to those who followed the guidance and also cared for their family?

I have not known anger like this. And I do not believe it is going to go away.

The other side effects from this are that people are starting to break guidance and have said “well, Dominic Cummings did it”. Police across the country have heard this.

Also the government seem to be accelerating good news stories – you can meet six people in your garden, racing was back on Monday.

I can only assume that this is to take attention away from Cummings as many scientists who advise the government Sage committee are now saying they think the government are going too fast and also these moves should only take place once a proper functioning Track and Trace procedure is in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after “falling from height” in Ilford

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

Redbridge Conservatives call council leader ‘hypocritical’ for re-opening nursery in Derby

The leader of the Redbridge Conservative Group said it was 'hypocritical' for the council leader to re-open a Derby nursery he owns while not supporting Redbridge schools opening. Picture: Google Maps

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Coronavirus: Redbridge councillor recounts ‘worst six weeks’ of her life losing dad to virus

Nassar Hussain, father of Cllr Farah Hussain, died of Covid-19 on May 27 in Queen's Hospital. Picture: Farah Hussain

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after “falling from height” in Ilford

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

Redbridge Conservatives call council leader ‘hypocritical’ for re-opening nursery in Derby

The leader of the Redbridge Conservative Group said it was 'hypocritical' for the council leader to re-open a Derby nursery he owns while not supporting Redbridge schools opening. Picture: Google Maps

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Coronavirus: Redbridge councillor recounts ‘worst six weeks’ of her life losing dad to virus

Nassar Hussain, father of Cllr Farah Hussain, died of Covid-19 on May 27 in Queen's Hospital. Picture: Farah Hussain

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic

London Youth Games launch virtual games

Robert Clack celebrate their London Youth Games rugby success

Seven Kings School hand delivering 1,500 books to students

Staff members at Seven Kings School are hand delivering books to each student. Picture: Seven Kings School

People rightly angry over Cummings

Many of John Cryer's constituents feel they 'have been taken for mugs' over Dominic Cummings' trip.

Premier League fixtures and where to watch the first three rounds

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Drive 24