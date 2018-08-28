Opinion: A look at the issues of today

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 December 2018

Steve Allen, broadcaster

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen.

Archant

How to calm your Christmas travel woes

As we head up to Christmas we get the warnings about travelling home.

All of the radio travel news readers are doing it. Even Chris Rea has a go.

The trains will be crowded, delayed or cancelled, and on top of that it’ll be Christmas too.

There will be almost no trains running on Boxing Day, which makes the extra you have to pay for an annual ticket hurt that little bit more.

When you do a fire-walk over hot coals they tell you to think of cool, wet grass so you won’t get burned. Therefore I have tried to find the train station you should think of when you’re struggling to get home.

Britain’s loneliest train station was announced recently, it’s called Redcar British Steel. I know, that sounds like an odd name for a station but West Ham sounds like a type of sandwich so who are we to judge.

Only 40 passengers got on or off there last year. Imagine how good that would be, to have all that space to yourself. Although, on the statistically rare occasion that there are two of you on that platform at once, you know the other odd-bod will sit right next to you.

There are only four trains that stop there each day, so if you miss one you have to wait for hours. You see, it is like many stations round here.

Compare that to London Waterloo, which was the most used station with 94.4million passengers. Trying to walk through there I feel like Neo in the Matrix.

The idyllic train station only has four trains a day and 40 people use it a year, so it’s clear what the two big problems with the UK rail network are.

It’s the people and the trains.

If we could get rid of those we’d be sorted.

