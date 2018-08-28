Review of the year 2018 part one: Parrots, pooers and patriots

K1 Tyres in Ilford Lane has received abuse for displaying England flags during the World Cup. John Miles, owner Khalid Khan Hussain, Mathew Atkins and Zee Kahn Archant

As we prepare to welcome 2019, The Recorder takes a look at the first six months of the past year, and the biggest stories we have reported on. Tomorrow we’ll take a look at the second half of 2018.

MD Jamil Bakth by the places in the flat where items were taken for clearance MD Jamil Bakth by the places in the flat where items were taken for clearance

January

An Ilford family were left devastated after they returned home from shopping to find a clearance company had mistakenly removed their possessions and dumped them in a “landfill site”.

MP Mike Gapes recieves a petition from residents demending improvements to pedestrian safety at the Green Gate junction of the A12 MP Mike Gapes recieves a petition from residents demending improvements to pedestrian safety at the Green Gate junction of the A12

The family were given the property by Redbridge Council on Christmas Day and all their belongings were moved in on December 27.

But when the family arrived at the home on December 29, everything was gone.

“They had even taken the pillow,” said Salema Rumy, 24, of Golfe Road.

Adil Mahmood, 37, from Mitcham, was jailed after admitting murdering a 54-year-old homeless man from Dagenham, Hassaman Ettakkal, whose body was found next to a burnt out vehicle in Goodmayes.

Mattresses and sofas line the pavement in Havelock Street, in Ilford town centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar Mattresses and sofas line the pavement in Havelock Street, in Ilford town centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

It was revealed at a crime scurtiny meeting in Redbridge Town Hall, High Road, Ilford, that between 50 and 60pc of men who use prostitutes in Ilford Lane live in the

borough.

February

Firefighers were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Goodmayes on Sunday. Firefighers were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Goodmayes on Sunday.

An 11-year-old boy was hit on the head with a hammer when a group of men in balaclavas violently burgled a house in Clayhall.

A group of five thugs wearing mostly black leather stormed up the stairs and allegedly threatened to kidnap the son if the family did not hand over the jewellery and gold.

The Recorder celebrated the spirit of the suffragettes on the 100th anniversary of women gaining the vote in special issue.

Labour members including MPs Mike Gapes, Wes Streeting and Redbridge Labour leader Jas Athwal celebrate their group's election gains. Photo: Redbridge Labour Labour members including MPs Mike Gapes, Wes Streeting and Redbridge Labour leader Jas Athwal celebrate their group's election gains. Photo: Redbridge Labour

It featured interviews with former council leader Liz Pearce and 12-year-old charity fundraiser Bella Field among other influential women.

Newbury Park residents who campaigned for a notorious junction on the A12 to be made safer told the Recorder that nothing had changed a year on.

February 24 marked one year since campaigners submitted a 13-page petition to Transport for London to introduce safety measures at the Green Gate junction.

March

An ambitious year-long crowdfunding campaign to tackle the borough’s rough sleepers crisis kicked off.

An event was held at City Gates Church, in Clements Road, to mark the start of Redbridge Together, backed by the Recorder, which is calling on the community to unite in raising £500,00 for two long-term projects to rebuild rough sleepers’ lives.

An historic department store closed after 127 years of trading.

The curtain closed on Ilford’s dearly-loved Bodgers, in Station Road, which was part of the Morley’s stores group.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone concerned in a remarkable business which has been part and parcel of life in Ilford for so long,” Morley’s managing director David Hordle said.

Inspirational Ilford vlogger Isaac Harvey was crowned winner of the Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen of the Year 2018.

He was born limb/pelvic hypoplasia syndrome, which mean he has no arms and pelvis, so does most thing with his feet.

April

The borough’s marathon runners raised more than £100,000 collectively for a number of charities.

Among the runners to complete the 26.2mile London marathon was Lynn Northcott, from Goodmayes, who raised £17,000 for The Penny Appeal to build wells for families in Zambia.

An intrepid parrot named Rambo was rescued by firefighters after becoming entangled in its own leash in a tree. “It was just making squawking noises, it was obviously frightened,” said watch manager Jim Jobson, when asked whether the parrot spoke.

Exasperated cleaners called on commuters to help get to the bottom of why a mystery man was defecating daily on the toilet floor of Snaresbrook Tube station.

“WHO EVER DEFECATES ON THE FLOOR DAILY???? MAN UP!!!!!!” read a sign taped to the door of the men’s toilet.

n For the first time in its history, a goat gave birth to quadruplets at the Lambourne End Centre for Outdoor Learning in Chigwell.

May

Labour kept control of Redbridge Council after winning a massive 51 seats in May 3’s elections – up from 36 seats.

The Conservative group lost half their seats, now having only 12 councillors, while the Lib Dems were wiped out completely.

The council’s count staff – dressed in bright pink – worked from 10pm on Thursday until 8am the following day verifying and tallying up ballot papers.

A mother who fled an abusive relationship had all her belongings scrapped in yet another moving error after being housed by Redbridge Council.

The 39-year-old mum, from Ilford, lost an estimated £15,000 in belongings – including irreplaceable pictures of her dead son – after she stored them with council contractor Crown Promotion and Storage.

The company offered her only £3,454 in compensation.

A new prostitution ring arrived in Ilford Lane, Redbridge Police confirmed.

Romanian police joined forces with Safer Neighbourhoods team officers and outreach workers in an operation to tackle the gang.

June

Defiant Ilford shop owners said they would put up “even more flags” to cheer England on in the World Cup after receiving racist abuse.

“We support England, we love England, this is our country – we don’t care what people think,” said Khalid Hussain of K1 Tyres, Ilford Lane, who received a barrage of insults for displaying the St George flag.

A record-breaking Goodmayes henna artist and the chief nurse at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust were recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Pavandeep Dhanjal, 33, was awarded a British Empire Medal for her efforts in furthering the art form of henna in the UK. Kathryn Halford, 54, was made an OBE for services to nursing in honour of her 37-year-career.

Plans to erect a 42-storey block on the site of the former Bodgers store were unveiled. Access Self Storage Ltd submitted plans to tear down the former shop and erect a tower with 380 flats.