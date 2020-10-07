Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Spiritual view: God gathers flowers to his garden

PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 October 2020

Rev Kate Lovesey appreciates her 'Sues' (and other volunteers).

Rev Kate Lovesey appreciates her 'Sues' (and other volunteers).

Archant

For just over a year our church of St Peter’s in Aldborough Hatch has had a team of ladies who have volunteered their time and efforts to make our Community Memorial Garden a truly beautiful place to sit and enjoy a little peace and quiet.

These ladies, who are mostly called Sue, may be heard calling out: “Sue, no not you, the other Sue” as they work together.

I decided to look up the meaning of the name Sue and found it meant flower.

You may also want to watch:

These lovely ladies - and a few gentleman - are such a blessing in these times especially when, like all charities, money for a gardener is beyond our means and our community has many older members.

So God has gathered his flowers to his garden in a time of little hope and where blessings seem few and far between.

My thanks go to all who help and have helped in our Community Memorial Garden project.

I only have to look out now at the beautifully tended garden to be reminded that God provides for us sometimes in unexpected ways. As we go out of what seems to be the eye of the storm of Covid it is comforting to know God is with us even through the darkest of times. Stay safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford edge past Benfleet in tight FA Vase encounter

Ilford in FA Vase action against Benfleet (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Spiritual view: God gathers flowers to his garden

Rev Kate Lovesey appreciates her 'Sues' (and other volunteers).

Dagenham boss McMahon delighted with clean sheet and first league win

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Dagenham secure first league win of the season over new boys Wealdstone

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

In-form Danny Johnson earns 10-men Leyton Orient a draw at Barrow

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline