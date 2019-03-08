Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Remembrance Day: Clayhall veteran reminisces

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 November 2019

Redbridge Town Hall, High Road, Ilford - Armed Forces Day parade Left to right: Leslie Sutton from Ilford (He was in the RAF and landed on Omaha Beach, also present at the Nuremberg trials) and Len Brace from Clayhall both awarded the Legion D'Honneur medal for their service. Picture: Len Brace.

Redbridge Town Hall, High Road, Ilford - Armed Forces Day parade Left to right: Leslie Sutton from Ilford (He was in the RAF and landed on Omaha Beach, also present at the Nuremberg trials) and Len Brace from Clayhall both awarded the Legion D'Honneur medal for their service. Picture: Len Brace.

Len Brace

Armistice Day brings back some very poignant memories for 94-year-old Len Brace, a veteran British Army driver from Clayhall.

Len Brace with his chevalier de la Legion d’honneur. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.Len Brace with his chevalier de la Legion d’honneur. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

He reminisced with the Recorder about his time dodging bullets as they whipped around his Ford Jeep during the Normandy landings.

It was the height of the Blitz when the 18-year-old first got the call from his home in bomb-battered Ilford.

After training in Scotland as a British Army driver, he made the journey from Tilbury across the Channel together with thousands of lines of boats, part of the largest sea-borne invasion in history.

"There were war ships firing behind us, we were hastily told to make our wills out on scraps of paper, it was terrifying.

Len Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len BraceLen Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len Brace

"As we approached the shore, we just saw burning."

His regiment, the 11 Air Formation Regiment, arrived about five o'clock that afternoon on Gold beach and had to get to a place called Villers-Le-Sec, which was to be home for the next 10 weeks until they broke out of Normandy.

They arrived at the beach to see chaos - exploding shells, bodies and burning vehicles. "It wasn't like a day at Southend!"

You may also want to watch:

"When I think about it now, and when I see it on the TV, I just can't believe I was really there among them." he explained in disbelief.

Len recalls a hairy moment his jeep went up in flames, giving him just a few seconds to abandon it.

"I was on my way to help set up airstrips, so that planes could be re-fuelled and re-armed without having to fly back to Britain, when the jeep turned over and the petrol ignited."

Miraculously, he escaped from the wreckage unscathed with little more than a bit of a shock.

As the convoy moved inland, they pitched camp wherever they could, sleeping in barns and monasteries and surviving off their tinned Spam.

"There was eight of us sleeping in the hay, one was good at cooking and another good at building and eight weeks later it was a hotel!

"And we made life-long friends."

After four years in the army, Len returned and worked as a stockman at Ford in Dagenham with his wife and seven children.

Now, aged 94, with 18 grandchildren and eight grandchildren he still owns a car and enjoys an occasional spin, although he admits: "It doesn't get many miles on it!"

Most Read

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants squad to build on Barking performance

Hammers boss Pellegrini is looking for squad to improve for tough Burnley encounter

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Dagenham look to get back on track away to Stockport

Armed robber at large after holding up Wanstead bank with handgun

Nationwide Building Society on High St, Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Leyton Orient look to progress against unbeaten Jammers

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists