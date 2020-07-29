Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Spiritual life: Realising the importance of slowing down

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 August 2020

Assistant Pastor Daniel Shillingford has realised we all need to slow down.

Assistant Pastor Daniel Shillingford has realised we all need to slow down.

Archant

There is one thing that has been most unexpected during this pandemic.

People around the world have expressed the realisation that prior to lockdown they had lived their lives in the fast lane.

One of the age groups within our society who tend to live their lives in the fast lane is teenagers.

I have spent a large portion of my adult life working with young people as a youth worker. I learnt quickly that if I was going to do well with young people, I would need to adapt to their fast-paced and ever changing world.

I remember taking a group of young people to an adventure theme park.

At first, they were apprehensive about going on the fast rides. But, with encouragement they managed to conquer their fears and went on those rides countless times.

You may also want to watch:

This shows how we can become accustomed to a fast pace of life.

It has become clear to me through talking with many people, that the pandemic has forced people to slow down and focus on what truly matters.

Jesus provides us with some useful words about slowing down.

Matthew 11:28-30 reads: “Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest.”

Jesus makes a clear separation between religion and the relationship with God.

This, for me, has made all the difference as somebody who can’t attend church at this moment. My relationship with God doesn’t stop because I can’t attend church.

It is important for all of us to consider slowing down to build a stronger, more fruitful relationship with God.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight people lift car to save trapped cyclist in Woodford Green

A woman tends to a cyclist who was trapped underneath a car in Charlie Browns roundabout. Picture: Theresa O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight people lift car to save trapped cyclist in Woodford Green

A woman tends to a cyclist who was trapped underneath a car in Charlie Browns roundabout. Picture: Theresa O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Spiritual life: Realising the importance of slowing down

Assistant Pastor Daniel Shillingford has realised we all need to slow down.

Bairstow blitz sets up England win

England's Jonny Bairstow hits four runs during the second One Day International of the Royal London Series at the Ageas Bowl

Kuhn century puts Kent on top against Essex

Heino Kuhn hits out for Kent (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women’fittest ever’ says coach Beard

West Ham Women's Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge sign defender Callum Reynolds

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Callum Reynolds of Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)