Spiritual life: Realising the importance of slowing down

Assistant Pastor Daniel Shillingford has realised we all need to slow down. Archant

There is one thing that has been most unexpected during this pandemic.

People around the world have expressed the realisation that prior to lockdown they had lived their lives in the fast lane.

One of the age groups within our society who tend to live their lives in the fast lane is teenagers.

I have spent a large portion of my adult life working with young people as a youth worker. I learnt quickly that if I was going to do well with young people, I would need to adapt to their fast-paced and ever changing world.

I remember taking a group of young people to an adventure theme park.

At first, they were apprehensive about going on the fast rides. But, with encouragement they managed to conquer their fears and went on those rides countless times.

This shows how we can become accustomed to a fast pace of life.

It has become clear to me through talking with many people, that the pandemic has forced people to slow down and focus on what truly matters.

Jesus provides us with some useful words about slowing down.

Matthew 11:28-30 reads: “Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest.”

Jesus makes a clear separation between religion and the relationship with God.

This, for me, has made all the difference as somebody who can’t attend church at this moment. My relationship with God doesn’t stop because I can’t attend church.

It is important for all of us to consider slowing down to build a stronger, more fruitful relationship with God.