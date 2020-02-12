It's sad to see local talent wasted Barbara White, Gants Hill, writes: What lovely memories your letter regarding the roses in Valentines park conjured up. We used to enjoy a regular concert in the rose garden every week; it didn't cost much to organise and it gave younger people the opportunity to learn about our composers. Yes, we had a successful pantomime and I must admit that I have never read so many positive comments from local councillors. Where have they been hiding for all these years? The pantomime at the KMT has always been a great success and made up from local talent. Local musicians usually play for the performance but sadly this year our musicians had to work at Clacton as there wasn't a gig for them at the theatre. It appears to me that the Sleeping Beauty pantomime was bought in. Nothing wrong with that except in our case we already had a home grown one with stars and young performers who had been learning their skills at the theatre for many years. So very sad to see local talent wasted. I don't know when the KMT will return to having regular plays and shows again but this is what the residents were assured would happen. Is it time for the KMT to return to the local people again before too much structural damage is done to it. Everything is rosy in Valentines Park Julie Fallon, Valentines Park conservationist (ex), writes: The letter about Valentines was a bit startling as for the last few weeks (weather permitting) myself and another volunteer have been pruning and tying in the roses in the Victorian rose garden in Valentines. Perhaps the gentleman doesn't realise about budgets in parks, but as apparently he's an ex councillor so you would think he would be well aware. Maybe he's not aware of climate change which makes the seasonal bedding hugely costly with the necessary watering or the need for conservation measures to provide habitat for wildlife including this month's turtle dove. I think someone needs to be grateful for the hard work that goes on in parks, both in maintenance and just trying to keep vandals etc at bay. New dawn for refuse collection Cllr Paul Donovan, Wanstead Village ward, writes: The roll out of wheelie bins in Redbridge is part of the new refuse collection policy. The prime driving force is to cut the amount of waste produced, whilst also increasing the amount recycled. The world is being clogged up with the amount of plastic and waste produced by human beings. If people want to see just how disregarding people are over waste in the local area, come out on the councillor-led litter picks on the third Saturday of each month. Get a first-hand experience of how people disregard stuff all around our local area. Redbridge throws away the fifth highest amount of waste in the country. The introduction of wheelie bins is intended to cut waste, by ensuring that less is strewn about the streets as a result of animals tearing bags open etc. It also places a limit on the amount of residual waste that can be collected - namely what will fit in a wheelie bin. The idea is that those who are not recycling at the moment, will be encouraged to do so. But key also is the idea of producing less waste in the first instance. So we also need better recycling schemes, which the council is presently working on. Also, we need to look to things like community composting - some of the waste being put in those black bags can be recycled in the form of compost, which then goes back into improving the soil all around us. Also, just to correct some misinformation being put about - there are no plans to cut collections as a result of the introduction of wheelie bins. The idea is a better service, not a lesser one. The wheelie bin initiative should be welcomed as the new dawn for refuse collection in Redbridge - the beginning of a pro-active approach that takes account of the climate crisis through which we are all now living. Theatre is now back in full swing Ken Gaunt, Greenslade Road, Barking, writes: To all old and new patrons of the Kenneth More Theatre. Firstly, the theatre is now back in full swing again after the sell-out panto, run by Vision and Redbridge Culture Leisure. The theatre will be doing a new mailing list to patrons old and new. Future shows include Madness the Musical performed by IODS (Ilford Operatic Drama Society) and choreographed by Kenneth More's forever Lorraine Porter and hopefully the Palmerstone dancers will be back at the KMT on March 5-7. Arabs vs Asians, a stand up comedy show, will be on March 13. Bugsy Malone by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure will be on Apri l 1-4, then The War of the The Worlds, April 11, by Rhum and City Theatre Company. Throughly Modern Millie by Forest Musical Theatre Company will be on April 30 - May 2. Also many family shows, Shark in Park February 23 ,When You Wish Upon A Star, March 18, Mr Men and Little Miss on stage on April 25, plus many more. So why not visit and pick up a What's On brochure from the foyer. I am sure the new management will look forward to seeing old and new patrons. Diabetes tech must be more accessible Roz Rosenblatt, London head, Diabetes UK, writes: We know that diabetes technology, like Flash glucose monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pumps can greatly improve people's health and quality of life. But too many people still don't have access to the technology they need to best manage their condition. Shockingly, in some areas of the UK, only five per cent of people with type 1 diabetes can access Flash, compared with more than 70pc in other areas. What's more, we're seeing growing numbers of people with type 2 diabetes self-funding Flash because the technology isn't available to them on the NHS. People with and affected by diabetes have told us they want to see better access to diabetes technology. And we agree. But now we want to hear about your experiences. So talk to us. Our survey at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/diabetestech is now live, and is open until March 1. Whether your experiences have been positive or negative, whether you want to talk about yourself, or about someone you care for, your views will help shape our work in this vital area. With your help, we can ensure that everyone who could benefit from diabetes technology can access it.
