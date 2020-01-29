Recorder letters: Seven Kings Road development, wheelie bins, council meetings and school artwork

Flats plans should not go ahead

Paul Scott, Arundel Gardens, Ilford, writes:

There are various social, economic, environmental as well as health and safety reasons why the Seven Kings High Road housing block developments should not take place.

They are as follows:

1. Seven Kings and Goodmayes are both already overcrowded enough without having further buildings added to them.

2. Suburban centres like these should be based more on commercial and leisure units rather than residential use for the social benefit of their communities.

3. These housing schemes are rarely affordable for local residents in terms of either renting or outright ownership as they are run by private profit-making property development companies.

4. There are also health and public safety risks such as bronchial diseases like asthma associated with people living next to already polluted and congested roads.

5. Also with more people living within this neighbourhood there will be a potentially greater need for local police officers who are overstretched to say the least with our current crime rate.

6. There would be more pressure on local transport services that not even crossrail could cope with as well as there being more of a demand on health facilities within our area too.

Wheelie bins could be the answer

Paul Howard, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

I am writing regarding the increasing amount of rubbish on Redbridge streets.

I have contacted the council about this but the response I got was that Redbridge does not provide wheelie bins as neighbouring boroughs do so there is nothing the council can do as environmental legislation can only be applied to bins.

This makes me question why Redbridge does not supply wheelie bins like our neighbouring boroughs.

I would rather see a wheelie bin outside a house than open, overflowing rubbish receptacles.

Every morning I am having to pick up rubbish from my gardens, including soiled nappies and discarded meat carcasses which have either blown in or been kindly distributed by foxes, from the rubbish left outside houses by the residents days before bin collection day, just in bin bags or worse still, just left in open boxes.

Also, I am not sure why there are signs regarding being fined for fly tipping. They seem to be a complete waste of time and money. If you would like a second hand mattress, filing cabinet, chest of drawers etc, just pop along to Wanstead Park Road - you're bound to find one.

This is not a problem that can be solved by the council alone. It needs people who are just dumping rubbish anywhere they wish to take responsibility as well.

Council is distant and secretive

Gwyneth Deakins, South Woodford, full address supplied, writes:

It's really depressing to read the Labour party apparatchiks being wheeled out to justify the recent new limitations on the public's right to speak at council meetings, and to rubbish the suggestion that the council should revert to governance by committees instead of the leader/cabinet system.

Ever since the Labour Party took control of Redbridge Council there has been a piecemeal destruction of every form of public participation in the democratic process. Even councillors are far less involved in decision-making than they used to be. And for the general public the council is distant, secretive and unaccountable.

Labour's first action was to get rid of area committees which gave local people a direct say on the issues that mattered to them. The 'local forums' that replaced them come round to each area once in a blue moon and are just talking shops.

Winning an election once in four years does not give any party the right to do whatever they like without being open and accountable to the electors and council taxpayers.

The other observation I would make is that when the Conservatives ran the council they too tried to abolish the area committees. And they turned down a chance to go back to committee-based governance in 2012 or thereabouts.

I welcome their recent conversion to this cause, though I'm afraid it probably springs from opportunism rather than principle.

Public has right to ask questions

Philip Barker, Glenn Holmes, Chris Roper and Andy Walker, c/o Blythswood Road, Ilford, write:

Public scrutiny by questioning of councillors at meetings is a messy business. Sometimes councillors do not answer questions and sometimes residents ask questions that have already been answered.

Nonetheless, questioning, including persistent questioning of councillors, is a vital means of holding councillors to account.

The restrictions on public speaking covered by Ilford Recorder appear to have been driven by eight residents that Cllr Athwal does not want to hear from.

Natural justice demands Cllr Athwal names these eight residents so they can defend themselves.

Excellent artwork by talented pupils

David Martin, Fairlop Heritage Group, writes:

Last Friday Fairlop Heritage Group attended an assembly at John Bramston Primary School where awards were given for a Second World War writing project, in which we were involved.

The illustrated writings were of the highest quality.

They either all have talent or have been taught well - could be a combination of both.

The teachers of classes 6H and 6M did much to inspire their pupils. They blacked out a classroom, played sounds of an air raid siren, then played sounds of bombs dropping.

The school gave us copies of the artwork - over 50 and they all deserve recognition, they are that good.

The two main awards were specially made wooden pens donated by Ed Bennett, son of Len Bennett, a pilot who flew from Fairlop in 1943 and was shot down in Belgium.

With an inspirational headteacher Melanie Dye, and excellent staff, it is not surprising their pupils produce such quality curriculum work.