Recorder letters: Parking solved, local democracy, Ray Park, clinical waste and KMT

Rasheda, right, has been given 11 parking tickets and she has refused to pay any on them on advice from the council, which says Prior Road is public land. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

You helped solve parking problem

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rasheda Malik Ali, Prior Road, Ilford, writes:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and your newspaper for what you have done for me and the local residents (Recorder).

Words cannot describe the relief and joy that I feel at this moment.

It is my belief that you and your colleagues were instrumental in getting a quick and decisive decision/action in our favour.

Immediately after initially contacting you about our plight you responded giving us hope, I think you must have detected the injustice. Long may you and your colleagues at the newspaper continue to support the local community.

Once again we are forever in your debt and I can't forget to mention the local council who finally got there act together after they knew you guys were on the case.

The demise of local democracy

Caroline Porter, It's Our Redbridge, writes:

We are seeing in Redbridge the demise of local democracy. As an example 4,000 residents objected to Redbridge Labour Council building "shipping container units" on Manford Way Green space and they were totally ignored by the council.

On social media last week there is a video of a three-year-old boy walking past the park saying "the builders are taking my park".

Hainault is in mourning for their Fields in Trust award winning "Much Loved Park" - no longer will children have a safe place to go and play football, no longer will the residents of Pinewood Residential Care Home have a window to the world, no longer will Hainault

have a community park for all to enjoy.

Its time for change in Redbridge and this is why I have launched the "It's our Redbridge" campaign.

Under the Localism Act 2011 if 5 per cent of Redbridge voters (about 10,500) sign a petition calling for a change from the "strong leader" model to a democratic "modern committee" system there will be a local referendum.

A modern committee system of running Redbridge will mean that all 63 councillors will be involved in the decision making and not the leader of the council.

At the recent hustings candidates from Conservatives, Green, LibDems and Brexit Party all supported this. Only Wes Streeting refused to back it and I am calling on all Redbridge councillors to sign my petition and local political groups to back the 'It's our Redbridge" campaign.

We need everyone who is registered to vote in Redbridge to sign the petition at ItsOurRedbridge.com so we can have a referendum for people to chose how they wish the council to be run.

Open walled garden to public

Brian Challis, Prospect Road, Woodford Green, writes:

You may also want to watch:

Having lived in Woodford for most of my 85 years, I am disappointed to see how the enclosed Walled Gardens in Ray Park is unkept and the greenhouse and polytunnel allowed to be unused.

I remember when Redbridge Council used to grow all their own plants in this area for use around the borough but it was closed to the public.

Ray Park is very popular with local residents especially in the summer months, and the walled garden could be developed to include rose beds and to comply with the present campaign to plant trees.

A park I have visited in Saffron Walden has a walled garden where apple and pear trees are grown as well as flower beds and available for the public to see. Maybe the produce could be sold in the Ray Park café if they did likewise.

Ray House used to stand on the Ray Park site as well as the Bryant & May Country Club and Sports ground and had a certain amount of local history connected to it.

To open the walled garden to the public would make local residents visit the park.

Clinical waste collection service

Jill Hunt, Roxy Avenue, Chadwell Heath, writes:

Following a recent stay in hospital I had to self administer injections for a few days. I was given a yellow sharps box and told to take it to my GP surgery when the course was completed. My GP surgery would not take it and told me it had to be collected by Redbridge Clinical Waste Service.

After the usual lengthy, extended wait on the phone, a helpful employee arranged a collection but looking at the council website this service is clearly intended for users with regular clinical waste and it seemed so unnecessary when my GP already has a regular clinical waste collection, not to mention my time in sorting it out.

I suspect that after a wasted journey to their GP surgery some people will be tempted to just put a sharps box in their household rubbish and looking at the disgusting amount of rubbish around this area where nappies and all manner of waste spill out of split black sacks across gardens and onto the pavement, how long before I will also be walking past discarded sharps boxes?

Future looks bright for theatre

Ken Gaunt, Barking, writes:

In response to a letter by Barbara White, in last week's Recorder regarding the KMT and local talent.

Many old and new faces have come together from our community to support the theatre and the new management. It was so heart warming to see so many people coming to see the panto which indeed was sold out. Many people came who had never seen a show at the KMT before, to support the theatre, and help to keep it going, as we can only do that, with the support of the community.

As mentioned the panto was the first by Vision at the KMT, a big thank you to all who came along and supported it.

The new management only took over the running of the KMT at the end of September, which gave them very little time to organise cast, crew and volunteers, so that the community would have a panto this year. I wish to say well done in the short time they had.

On the contrary to any damage being done, the new management have very exciting plans on the horizon, and the new brochure with upcoming shows, was available and handed out to patrons during this year's panto.

Regarding local talent, it was lovely to see our very own local actor Darren Hart, playing Prince Percy, and the young actors and dancers in training at Redbridge Drama Centre, taking to the stage in the panto, dancing and performing.

The upcoming staging of Bugsy Malone, not only incorporates local young actors from the age of 10-16, but also the young students from Redbridge Drama and Music Service playing the live music.

Additionally, a warm welcome back Ilford Operatic and Drama (IODS) performing The Madness musical Our House and being choreographed by KMT's very own Lorraine Porter and the Palmerstone Dancers are back on stage, also the Forest Musical Theatre Company performing Thoroughly Modern Millie plus other local community companies.