Recorder letters: Fly-tipping, 5G, Brexit, war grave and grieving for a pet cat

Redbridge Council are cracking down on fly-tipping but a Woodford Green resident wants more attention given to general street maintenance.

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

We must maintain our suburbs

A Woodford Green resident, full address supplied, writes:

I have been a resident living in the Woodford Green area of Redbridge for more than 30 years.

The decline in maintaining local street scenes in recent years has been pretty obvious.

I emailed a photo showing overgrown trees to one of my ward councillors. Four weeks have lapsed and not only are the overgrown trees are still around but to add insult to injury, I have as yet to receive a response from the said councillor as well!

I do not want to name and shame this particular councillor since trimming trees in public places are not in their job descriptions but perhaps they should be more proactive to the appeals from their local residents.

I informed the council by using its online reporting service in July 2019 but nothing has happened. Let's hope through your newspaper Redbridge Council will be more responsive than a single voice of a council tax payee.

I prefer to live in a nice, clean and well maintained suburb, not in a jungle.

We need safer alternative to 5G

Mark Taylor, campaign manager, SayNoTo5G, writes:

The UK government is holding an under-publicised consultation on the Electronic Communications Code (EECC).

This is on the conditions for a more rapid adoption of 5G mobile communications technology, the first wave of which was launched recently.

The advice MPs have received is that the technology is safe for mass use, but this is yet to be proven. The guidance only covers limited heating effects.

A planned wave of 5G will use very high frequency pulsed radiation (MMW).

Safeguards on other ionising radiation suggest that this should not be trialled in public places such as near schools or via antennae on lamp posts outside our homes.

Over 200 scientists have called for a halt on expansion until it can be proved safe.

The authorities should concentrate on safer alternatives such as wired broadband and Light-Fi. For more on the consultation, visit saynoto5g.uk/eecc. You can respond until September 10 via EECC@culture.gov.uk

Help stop PM's unjust Brexit coup

John Molloy, Inverness Drive, Hainault, writes:

I'm appalled that the government wants to suspend parliament in September.

With the Brexit deadline around the corner, it means MPs won't have time to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit or scrutinise the government at one of the most critical times in our country's history.

This is an outrage and undermines the very idea of democracy.

My father spent five years of his young life fighting in Burma in the 14th Army against the Japanese. My father-in-law from the age of 18 flew 35 missions as a rear gunner on Lancaster's bombers over Germany. These men and countless others gave up everything for the democratic institutions we enjoy today. We have a government with no mandate to drop out of the EU and put in power by a small rump of misguided people. They have a majority of one including the DUP. It is a total outrage.

Are we turning into a country like Putin's Russian and Xi Jinping's China. Not allowed to speak our minds freely and to demonstrate.

With just a few weeks before Brexit, we need politicians in parliament, doing their jobs to make sure we leave the European Union in the best possible way for the sake of future generations.

That's why I've joined the campaign calling for Boris Johnson not to suspend parliament to ram through an undemocratic Brexit, which will do nothing to provide closure and bring the country back together.

This is the time for MPs to showcase bold and decisive leadership. I'd like to encourage everyone else in our area to sign the petition at Change.org/StopTheCoup

Can you help with war grave request

Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Road, Hyde SK143NP, writes:

I am acting on behalf of the authorities at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery Busan South Korea, where over 800 British Servicemen are buried.

The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen interred there, and, also of those who died but have no known grave (200+), Copies of the photographs will be placed in the main records and will also be displayed on the walls of the Cemetery Hall of Remembrance for all time.

The following names are just some of the young men from the Greater London area who gave their lives in Korea:

Gnr John A Cloake, Kgn John B Robertshaw, Fus Patrick Shailer, Tpr Charles A Sadler, Fus Francis G Spears; Gnr Joseph T Nutman, Fus Stanley J Anstead, Gnr Dennis G Hill, Sgt Reginald L R Lamb (RAF), Mne Kenneth Wyeth (RM), Pte Dennis Jacobs, Cpl.Edward Darby, 2nd Lt Peter J Affentranger, Mne Arthur J Aldrich (RM), Sgt Albert E A Lalley and Gnr John W Camp.

Any family or friend who lost a loved one in the Korean War (1950-53) and who wishes to take part, can send the photograph to me at the above address.

If more details are required you can phone 0161 368 5622, or 07467 037742. You can also email bhough116@gmail.com

May I thank you for any help that you can give.

How to cope with loss of a loved cat

Catherine Joyce, Paws to Listen team leader, Cats Protection, writes:

A pet cat can be the centre of home life, being a constant presence in their owner's lives for many years. It's therefore understandable that the death of a cat can come as a shock, and many owners can find it difficult to come to terms with their loss.

Grieving for a cat may become more difficult as the death of a pet is not always seen as a significant loss, leading some people to hide their feelings.

This means many people avoid talking about how grief has affected them, which can cause them to feel very alone.

On Grief Awareness Day (August 30), Cats Protection highlighted its free and confidential Paws to Listen support service, so people facing the loss of a cat do not have to feel alone.

The service is available between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, except bank holidays. Anyone wishing to use the service can call 0800 024 9494 and a call back service is available if lines are busy.

Alternatively, an email service is available by emailing pawstolisten@cats.org.uk For more information, please visit cats.org.uk/grief