Recorder letters: Covid thanks, nurses, TV Licence fee and memory walk

Tayvanie Nagendran, director, Cambridge Nursing Home Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thank you for all your support

Tayvanie Nagendran, director, on behalf of the Cambridge Nursing Home, Wanstead, writes:

I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported our entire team.

There are those who are obviously isolating; the clinically vulnerable shielding and care home residents, but there are also those who followed the rules and are doing all they can to stop the spread of Covid-19.

There are those who have been desperate to see their loved ones but have stayed away.

There are key workers who isolated away from their families, to do their best to protect their loved ones.

There are those who have been furloughed and are volunteering. There are those who overnight had to learn a profession and are home schooling their children.

Everyone has their own lockdown story to tell, but in spite of the many difficulties that people face, there are so many people who found the strength to think of others and took the time to reach out to us.

What has been truly outstanding has been the support that our team has received and indeed continue to receive.

First and foremost, thank you to the friends, families and support networks that kept all our team able work.

We are all having to do the Covid-19 life juggle and your support is essential. We know you worry for our safety but we will be okay.

Thank you to all those who have provided us with mental health support.

Thank you for the calls, the texts, the food drops, the gifts, the cards, the ear protectors, the masks… just everything that let us know that we aren’t alone.

I won’t name everyone who supported us, but I do want to make an appeal. The virus itself has not changed. There are still individuals who are more at risk and are isolated in your own communities.

Reach out to them. Reach out to the keyworkers who kept the country moving and protected those who needed protecting so you could stay home. We need to continue to support one other.

Neighbour Michael is lockdown hero

Mya Raza (aged eight), Westview Drive, Woodford Green, writes:

I want to let you know of my amazing neighbour, Mr Michael Gasparrro of Westview Drive.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Michael has been collecting money and dropping off boxes of fruit and vegetables to vulnerable people who can’t go outside.

He has not been making any extra money himself.

I think there should be special awards for people who have helped others during lockdown. Michael definitely deserves one!

Listening a vital skill for nurses

Dr Leonard Restall B Ed, M Ed (Hons), New Zealand, formerly from Barking, writes:

You may also want to watch:

The recent survey carried out but the Family and Friends Trust in King George and Queen’s hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford revealed some very important findings especially as it relates to healing.

This survey was carried out during the Covid pandemic so should have produced valuable findings for the nurses in those hospitals.

The tests were designed to identify the patients’ views on various aspects of their treatments and the quality of their care.

Many of the findings were similar to previous surveys but one which stood out significantly and superior to others was in the area of the attention given by nurses in listening to the patients more intently than in previous surveys.

This being a major finding showed improvement from previous surveys, and is a major credit to these two hospitals. Good listening relies on one paying close attention to what is said, which is a vital quality to possess.

Every word spoken by a patient may not always be vital for a nurse to identify, but there could be important ones that may be missed if careful listening is not given.

The fact of the hospital improving listening skills is a wonderful gain in an area that could quite often be ignored.

Stay safe as more businesses open

Caroline Russell, London Assembly member, writes:

Londoners and London businesses have worked really hard to suppress the spread of coronavirus, but I’m worried that there is a risk of a second wave of cases.

I asked at City Hall last week if London is ready for a second lockdown if necessary. It is, but let’s keep working together, even as more businesses open up, to stay safe by wearing a face covering in shops and on public transport, walking and cycling if you can and keep on keeping our distance.

See if you qualify for pension credit

June Bennett, Benefit Answers, writes:

The BBC plans to make most over-75s pay the TV licence fee but will continue to provide TV licences to over-75s who claim pension credit.

Four out of 10 households that could receive pension credit are not claiming the benefit. So, if you have ever wondered if you could be eligible for pension credit now is the time to find out if only to save the cost of the TV licence! Even if you have claimed before and been refused you may be entitled now.

Benefitanswers offer a FREE check which will tell you if you could be entitled to pension credit. For your free check telephone 0330 223 4773.

You can still do Memory Walk

Vicky McClure, Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, writes:

Under normal circumstances, many thousands of people would have by now signed up to take part in an Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk.

These hugely popular events bring people together in a variety of stunning locations to unite against dementia, whilst raising vital funds to support those affected by the condition.

It would have been my 10th year attending such an event. While it saddens me that we can’t all get together this year, I’m determined with my family to walk my own way in memory of my Nana.

Wherever you are, we can all still help make a difference and I encourage you to sign up either with your household – pets included – friends, or another household in line with current government guidelines. Create your own route, from lapping your garden or local park to revisiting somewhere special.

This year’s Santander-sponsored Memory Walk is free to register. Walks can be organised anytime between now and October – or you might choose to do it on September 20 to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.

Sign up at memorywalk.org.uk.