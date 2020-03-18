Search

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Tesco Toxic Towers

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 March 2020

Panic buying has led to empty shelves in supermarkets Picture: Sherif El-Alfy

Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Shelves cleared by selfish shoppers

Elaine Allouf, Woodford Green, writes:

When I was growing up I heard a lot about the wartime spirit of east Londoners and how everyone helped each other.

Well, it was either a lie or things have completely changed. Everyone is now only thinking of themselves; certainly in South Woodford.

Shelves cleared as soon as shops open; no hand gel, no hand-wash, no longlife milk, no toilet tissue, no cans of vegetables, etc etc etc.

I partly blame the shops for allowing it but I mostly blame the selfish people who are queuing when the shops open and clear those shelves.

I hope they are proud of themselves and enjoy their goodies and try not to think about the disabled, vulnerable and poor who can’t get anything!!

Free masks and hand sanitisers for everyone

Judith Freedman, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

We are being told to wash our hands more often in view of the Coronavirus.

As the supermarkets are being stripped of handwash and hand sanitisers, in my view, the government should provide the hand sanitisers to everyone free of charge.

Here, there are a large number of people who are unable to get to shops, or even afford to buy these items.

Face masks should also be made available to the public. It might be an idea to place them in large boxes in doctors’ surgeries and hospitals as well as pharmacies and supermarkets.

It may mean the shops losing money, but its the only way everyone will have them.

Say no to Tesco Toxic Towers

Andy Walker, Blytheswood Road, Ilford, writes:

Last year at the court of appeal a developer, Gladman, lost a case to build an estate on air quality grounds, the first case in England.

The Tesco development in Goodmayes is in an area of high pollution levels.

As a consequence of the high pollution Redbridge Council has instructed Tesco to monitor pollution levels at surrounding schools.

At time of going to print the pollution survey has not been published nor has the council come to a decision as to whether the pollution is so high it will refuse the planning application.

We had a public meeting last Saturday, March 14, at St Paul’s Church, in Goodmayes, to say no to what the campaign calls the Tesco Toxic Towers.

