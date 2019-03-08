Recorder letters: Buckingham Road Cemetery, end bullying, safe your stamps and children at Christmas

The vandalism and damage at Buckingham Road Cemetery. Picture: ELLIE HOSKINS Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

War memorial cemetary still unsafe

BRCASIG, The Buckingham Road Cemetery and Surroundings Interest Group, writes:

Two years ago Redbridge Council made a promise to the public through the Ilford Recorder newspaper, about making the access safe to the War Memorial Cemetery in Buckingham Road.

The council broke that promise to the Ilford Recorder - it has still not even made the pathways safe, and we have had another Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day!

There are many varied reasons why people have an interest in the cemetery in Buckingham Road: being local, or previously living nearby, having loved-ones buried there, religious associations, tracing family history, visiting a particular grave, respect for the war dead, local history research, liking wildlife; or a memory of a once-lovely place, to visit in peace and quiet reflection.

At this time of year people's thoughts may draw to the War Memorial, and the numerous separate war graves located across the cemetery, especially at Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

Once upon a time people respected the dead, honoured them even, and calmly visited this cemetery.

Yet, although this open space physically remains there, we are losing this facility for its traditional purposes, due to the lack of maintenance by Redbridge Council, and failures by police and council to make the necessary patrols, and take the appropriate preventative measures and desperately needed enforcement actions.

Unfortunately, the cemetery remains largely neglected, with repeated unlawfulness within its boundaries: ongoing vagrancy and associated environmental crime: littering, dumping and desecration, men hiding among the bushes, frightening people away from visiting!

Following BRCASIG's years of campaigning on the need for repairs to the footpaths inside the cemetery, Redbridge Council reportedly promised that they would fix the problems. That was almost two years ago, and the repairs to the footpaths in the cemetery still await completion! The public access-ways nearby are still in a horribly dangerous state, too.

Can anyone help to make this once much-loved cemetery safe for people to visit, please?

We all have a role to play to end bullying

Lauren Seager-Smith, chief executive officer, Kidscape, writes:

Anti-Bullying Week was November 11 - 15 with the theme 'Change Starts With Us'.

We all have a role to play in creating a world where bullying is no longer tolerated, and where children feel safe, happy and supported. With at least one child in every class bullied on a daily or weekly basis, we must take action to create a kinder more caring society. Here are steps we can all take:

1. Be kind - it sounds trivial but every day is an opportunity to show kindness to someone. Thank the shop worker, give way in traffic, open the door, smile.

You may also want to watch:

2. Look out for people who are on their own or new to the area. A compliment or a chat can make someone's day.

3. Avoid liking or sharing posts that spread negativity. Social media is great for connecting us with others but far too often is used to hurt, humiliate or spread anger. Make a conscious effort to only build others up and stop following people that spread hate.

4. Be a positive role model. If you are quick to put other people down or laugh at others who are different, it's likely you are having a negative influence on those around you.

5. Be there for the children and teenagers in your life. These are not easy times to be growing up in. Make sure they know you are always there for them, and create time together when they can share what's on their mind. A walk, a trip to the cinema or their favourite restaurant, a car journey - these are all good times to check in.

Finally, if you or someone you know needs help with bullying visit kidscape.org.uk

Your used stamps will help charities

Myrna Chave, PO Box 91, Virginia Water, Surrey, GU25 9AR, writes:

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address above.

Put children at the heart of Christmas

Emma Bowman, director, Barnardo's South East Region, writes:

Families across the UK are beginning to prepare for festive celebrations, but at Barnardo's our focus is helping and supporting vulnerable children who may be missing out on the joy of Christmas.

This could be because they are leaving care, have been victims of sexual abuse or have mental health issues. That's why we're launching our new Kidsmas campaign to put children at the heart of Christmas.

We're asking people up and down the country to host a Kidsmas Party at home, school, work or with their local community groups to raise money for vulnerable children.

Our free Kidsmas Party packs include games and fun fundraising ideas to help make your gathering a memorable one.

I encourage everybody to get into the Kidsmas spirit this year by hosting a Kidsmas Party. Not only will you have fun, but you'll also help make sure more children are happy, safe and cared for this Christmas. You can download or order your free pack at barnardos.org.uk/joinkidsmas

Thank you for your support.