Recorder letters: AI council, parking at Burger King, Brexit and run against bowel cancer

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

AI robots have taken over council

Michael Green, Headley Drive, Ilford, writes:

I notice that another petition to save the Gants Hill Library car park and recreation ground is now circulating online.

Despite all the ongoing opposition to the council proposals of interfering with these almost unique, and all so precious facilities at Gants Hill town centre, it seems that council officers will still not just sit down and confer with residents, who both provide it's funds and pay their salaries.

It almost seems like the council has been taken over by AI robots, or is it the same attitude that just lost the Labour Party the general election, with a defeat almost unheard of in modern times?

May I respectfully suggest that if the council wish to make the so called community hub which they tell us will enhance the area to the benefit of parents, children and senior citizens, they might like firstly to address the drug dealing/crime problem thereabouts, which so many people are concerned about as they pass there daily either going to school or the nearby shops.

To my knowledge it is the first responsibility in this country of national or local government, to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Please, please, please just withdraw your current proposal and simply come and talk to us, not at us.

Burger King had a whopper of a nasty surprise

B Yerli, Ilford, writes:

I am writing to you about the callous nature of private parking schemes in Redbridge.

Recently, on visiting the Eastern Avenue branch of Burger King I got more than a Whopper; but a £100 "charge" for having overstayed my allotted 60 minutes. What's insult to injury is that I had overstayed by one minute! How do the management of Burger King expect customers to park, order their food and await its preparation and eat it comfortably within 60 minutes? Any customer knows, it takes a lot longer to be served at Burger King than at other "fast" food restaurants.

I know it is fashionable to know the price of everything and the value of nothing but isn't regulating your own customer parking to the extent that you slap an extra £100 to your order a bit mean?

I won't start on the obfuscated signage that in civil law may constitute making you aware of allotted time. Burger King urge customers to "follow your tastebuds", I might suggest an amendment, "watch the bill"!

We won the Brexit battle but the war is not over yet

Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead, writes:

Finally, more than three-and-a-half years since the referendum, Britain is going to leave the EU. In principle, we leave at the end of January. That is the clear result of the general election on December 12. The 'people's vote' campaign has wound up its organisation, quashed - again - by the vote of the people.

John McDonnell reluctantly acknowledged that "people did want to get Brexit done". But the election was about something deeper: democracy. When people voted Leave, they - and millions who voted Remain - expected the decision to be respected.

But the opposite happened. The NeoLibAntiDems went into the election calling for a repeal of our majority decision without even a 'people's vote'. Labour offered a choice between staying in the customs union and the single market and aligning with EU laws, or simply staying in the EU.

That was no choice at all, and on December 12 they had their 'people's vote', their second referendum. Millions turned to the Conservative Party and, in significant but lesser numbers, the Brexit Party.

Not because we love either party, but because when we were determined to vote again for British independence, we had nowhere else to go.

Leaving on January 31 is, though, just about the only thing that is clear. For then the 'transition' will begin, during which the government and the EU will attempt to reach a full leaving agreement. And during which Britain will be subject to all new EU law but have no say in its making.

The election has shown that when the people want to, we can consign political leaders and media darlings to the dustbin of history. We can create governments and destroy them.

But in the coming period we are going to have to do much more. It won't be good enough to see what final deal comes up and then punish or reward one party or the other in five years time. To win Brexit, we the people must assert our own sovereignty, our own control.

Join fight against bowel cancer

Sean Fletcher, presenter of Countryfile and Good Morning Britain, Bowel Cancer UK ambassador, writes:

What's your New Year's resolution? If you're looking to take up running or aiming for a new personal best and you want to do it whilst helping to save lives, then we've got a challenge for you.

This January, Bowel Cancer UK is launching Challenge 2020. A virtual run you can take at your own pace. All abilities are welcome, whether you're a keen runner or a complete beginner.

Take on our 16km, 42km or 268km challenge in your own time. Run, jog or walk the distance in a day, a week, a month or before April 30.

Each kilometre you finish represents a person whose life has been affected by bowel cancer.

But with your help, we can change this and stop people dying of bowel cancer by funding vital services and lifesaving research. You can pound the pavements, jog on a treadmill or walk in the park. Your distance, your reason, your challenge.

Sign up today on Bowel Cancer UK's website: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/challenge2020