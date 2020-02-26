Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Why you should join youth parliament

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 March 2020

Amelia Crorie and Zainab Abari, Youth Parliament members

Amelia Crorie and Zainab Abari, Youth Parliament members

Redbridge Council

Amelia writes: If you had told me a year ago that I would give a speech in the House of Commons I wouldn't have believed you, I didn't even think I could become a member of youth parliament (MYP).

My period poverty campaign in Redbridge was successful and now sanitary products will be freely available in schools.

Throughout my term I've worked with charities, met amazing people and made friends from across the UK, who share the same passions as me.

You may also want to watch:

My highlight was speaking in the House of Commons on curriculum for life. Being an MYP, helped me believe in myself and proved I could make a significant change. I've grown as a person and learnt skills that will help me for the rest of my life. Thank you to all the students who voted me in last year.

Zainab writes: Throughout my term as the Member Of Youth Parliament for Redbridge, I have experienced many brilliant opportunities; meeting young people from all over the UK; campaigning and encouraging young people to vote for Make Your Mark.

All these experiences have shaped me into a more informed person that not only believes in youth voice and empowerment, but also the change that can be initiated from young people.

Although, this year has been life changing, I have also faced a lot of challenges and obstacles along the way. To anyone wanting to get involved in youth voice, I strongly believe you should do so because it is imperative we have an active voice influencing politicians- as this is truly how change happens.

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police

Drug driver from Chigwell jailed for fatal collision that killed 61-year-old pedestrian

Bobby Ward was sentenced to two and a half years in jail after he crashed his car and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian, while he was under the influence of drugs. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police

Drug driver from Chigwell jailed for fatal collision that killed 61-year-old pedestrian

Bobby Ward was sentenced to two and a half years in jail after he crashed his car and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian, while he was under the influence of drugs. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Why you should join youth parliament

Amelia Crorie and Zainab Abari, Youth Parliament members

West Ham grab vital win with three-goal blast against Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

National League: Barrow 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nominate now for grassroots football awards

Sir Geoff Hurst is a McDonald's Ambassador (pic Matt Bunn/The FA)

Grow the Game funding available for football clubs

Grow the Game funding is available to local football clubs
Drive 24