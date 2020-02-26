Opinion: Why you should join youth parliament

Amelia Crorie and Zainab Abari, Youth Parliament members Redbridge Council

Amelia writes: If you had told me a year ago that I would give a speech in the House of Commons I wouldn't have believed you, I didn't even think I could become a member of youth parliament (MYP).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

My period poverty campaign in Redbridge was successful and now sanitary products will be freely available in schools.

Throughout my term I've worked with charities, met amazing people and made friends from across the UK, who share the same passions as me.

You may also want to watch:

My highlight was speaking in the House of Commons on curriculum for life. Being an MYP, helped me believe in myself and proved I could make a significant change. I've grown as a person and learnt skills that will help me for the rest of my life. Thank you to all the students who voted me in last year.

Zainab writes: Throughout my term as the Member Of Youth Parliament for Redbridge, I have experienced many brilliant opportunities; meeting young people from all over the UK; campaigning and encouraging young people to vote for Make Your Mark.

All these experiences have shaped me into a more informed person that not only believes in youth voice and empowerment, but also the change that can be initiated from young people.

Although, this year has been life changing, I have also faced a lot of challenges and obstacles along the way. To anyone wanting to get involved in youth voice, I strongly believe you should do so because it is imperative we have an active voice influencing politicians- as this is truly how change happens.