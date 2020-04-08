Search

Opinion: A year of making a positive difference

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 April 2020

Ahmed Rahman and Faizan Ahmed, members of the Youth Council

Ahmed Rahman and Faizan Ahmed, members of the Youth Council

Redbridge Council

Faizan and I were elected to be the Redbridge MYP (Member of Youth Parliament) on February 18 and being an MYP means a lot to me writes Ahmed Rahman.

I am truly grateful to be in this position and appreciate the support I have been receiving. Being an MYP isn’t easy; it will be extremely difficult, and it will take a lot of hard work to achieve my manifesto points.

However, this is just the beginning of the journey and there is still lots to learn. I’m super-excited for the future and what the next year entails.

During my time as MYP I plan on representing my borough and aim to make a significant change.

I will try and be successful in this by campaigning my manifesto points and making young people aware of the things I strongly believe will make Redbridge a better place.

For the upcoming year I wish to see the rate of knife crime decrease, people taking different methods of transport and more young people gaining the entrepreneurial skills to start up a business.

Being an MYP does not just mean dealing with papers and going to meetings; being an MYP means leading campaigns for what you think is a large issue in your borough writes Faizan Ahmed.

It also means representing your borough locally and at large, national events.

To be given the title of MYP is a large achievement and means that I will not only be helping others, but I will be helping young people across Redbridge.

As a newly elected MYP I am privileged to be part of many projects and will do my utmost best to bring positive change to Redbridge.

Topic Tags:

