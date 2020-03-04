Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: We need permanent housing solutions

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 March 2020

Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting congratulates those involved in Project Malachi.

Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting congratulates those involved in Project Malachi.

Archant

Congratulations to The Salvation Army and Redbridge Council on the opening of 42 accommodation units to shelter homeless people in the borough of Redbridge as part of Project Malachi.

I would like to commend everyone involved in Project Malachi, especially Malachi Justin who inspired the development by donating his tooth-fairy money to The Salvation Army to help rough sleepers in the area when he was just five years old. As well as captain, Dr John Clifton, The Army's leader in Ilford, and Cllr Jas Athwal, for their tireless efforts in making Malachi's wish a reality.

You may also want to watch:

It makes me incredibly proud to see my council taking real action to tackle homelessness; Redbridge Council is the first local authority in London to invest in a centre designed for homeless people who cannot access public funds. Project Malachi is a shining example of a well-organised community response to tackle homelessness, and give people hope.

None of this would be possible without the hard work of the Salvation Army volunteers who will staff the units 24/7, and offer welfare support, training and work to homeless individuals living there.

It is imperative, however, that we recognise that temporary accommodation is not a permanent solution to the UK housing crisis. It is now time the government committed to sustainable solutions to this problem by reversing local government funding cuts, controlling rents and building social housing so that charities and local authorities are not left to pick up the pieces.

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

World record bid at London Landmarks Half Marathon

Pardip Minhas is aiming to set a third world record at the London Landmarks Half Marathon on March 29

Opinion: We need permanent housing solutions

Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting congratulates those involved in Project Malachi.

McMahon delighted with impact of substitutes in away win at Aldershot

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Missed chances cost West Ham dear as Arsenal grab late winner

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Cambridge United 1

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24