Opinion: Good quality education for every child

PUBLISHED: 08:30 09 February 2020

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting will be fighting to reverse school cuts this parliament.

In a new parliament with a large Conservative majority, many expect that Labour MPs like me will find it hard to make a difference.

I take a different view, that although there are enormous challenges ahead, for both the country and my party, we can spend the next five years fighting for real change and holding Boris Johnson's government to account.

Having been elected in December to represent Ilford North for the third time, I know my constituents expect this of me, and want me to renew my efforts to fight for the change that matters to them.

This is why fighting to reverse school cuts is at the top of my agenda in this parliament.

Across my constituency, the majority of schools are facing real terms cuts to their budgets in 2020 because of rising costs and Conservative budget decisions.

Schools across Redbridge are set to have a shortfall of £9.2 million in 2020 - the equivalent of 281 teachers.

This will mean schools won't be able to fund the resources and staff they so desperately need.

This neglect of our education system cannot be allowed to continue.

Through parliamentary scrutiny, questioning ministers and lobbying the Department for Education, I will fight to make the government pledge real-term increases to education spending, so that schools and their pupils are able to thrive, not just fight for survival.

A good quality education should be guaranteed to every child - and I will keep on fighting to make that right a reality.

