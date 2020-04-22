Opinion: Time to show the love of God in action

Across the world, concern about the spread and impact of coronavirus is growing massively. In an age of sensationalism and fear, it’s being given a lot of airtime.

Some of what we hear is factual, important and helpful – while some of what we hear is hearsay, exaggerated and unhelpful.

A question on my heart – and I’m sure on many hearts, as we hear of more cases and tragic deaths in the UK, Europe and across the globe – is “how as people of faith are we meant to respond?”

We need to be courageous.

We follow health guidelines about how to protect ourselves, but our hope ultimately isn’t in the experts’ advice, our own cleanliness or even our health. It is found in our faith.

We need to be considerate and compassionate.

Those that are most at risk because of the coronavirus are the elderly and the sick.

As Christians we are called to love our neighbours as ourselves and to demonstrate the love of God to the world around us.

People of faith must stand together at this time and show the love of God in action.

There have been many stories telling us how this has been put into action across all faiths.

Now more than ever we must show a different way of interacting with each other.

May each of us be a person of courage, consideration and compassion that brings glory to God and help to our neighbours, and to all we come into contact with.