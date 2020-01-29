Opinion: We can still make the world a better place

Rev Kate Lovesey, of St Peter's Church, Aldborough Hatch. Picture Kate Lovesey Archant

One of the things I love is social media. Facebook and Twitter especially. There we see the views of all walks of life over the whole world.

We have such a glorious variety of flowers and creatures to look at, all created by God, so it is no wonder to me that people are wonderfully different too.

I am saddened that at a time when the world is closer than ever in communications, in a world where I can keep a friendship in Australia as easily as in Ilford, that we are leaving the EU.

It has been a grouping that has kept peace in so many places of the world.

But perhaps now is the time to see this as a chance to look differently at the world, to take the communications view and not be limited by political boundaries or even religious ones.

To love one another as ourselves is a command of Jesus.

This is to look after someone as if they were you. To care for them as you would care for yourself. Which would mean a depth of empathy, care and respect for each others pain and challenges.

What a world would we make if this was adopted by all of us? As we leave the EU remember that we are not changing the physical world and that we can still make it better.