Opinion: God was there, sharing our suffering

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 May 2020

Rev Ian Monks remembers VE Day.

Rev Ian Monks remembers VE Day.

Friday was the 75th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War.

I remember it well, as I do most of the significant events of the past 75 years from the Berlin Air Lift, Suez, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the fall of communism and the financial debacle of 2008. In all honesty, I have to say that none of these other “crises” posed so great a danger as the situation which confronts us today.

The revelation of the full horrors of the Holocaust and Nazi brutality posed a serious problem those with any kind of faith, “How could a loving God allow such things to happen?”

Gradually it dawned upon a stunned world that God had been with his people in the midst of their suffering sharing it with them.

There is a strange irony in the present situation, which affects the whole population of the globe, “we are all in it together”, and yet, with the multiplicity of different interpretations of “lock-down” we are separated from fellow human beings as never before.

A couple of weeks or so ago, the Christian Community celebrated Easter, the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Not just hope for the future, but a reordering of the world order, in which all may participate through faith. However much we may wish to go back to the “old world” we can’t, it has gone forever, the challenge is, when the time is right, to embrace the chance of the “new life” which is offered to us!!

