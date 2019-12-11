Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Community can become your family

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 December 2019

Rev Marie Segal believes a faith community can become a family.

Rev Marie Segal believes a faith community can become a family.

Archant

Families love them or hate them; we all have one.

I realise that I am fortunate in having a loving family surrounding me but even they at times cause me different levels of irritation.

However no matter what they are like I wouldn't be without them.

In today's society families often tend not to be as close as they once were. This applies in a number of different ways.

Geographically families live in different areas of the town, country or even world. Of course with all the different forms of technology we can keep in touch easily.

You may also want to watch:

Isn't it amazing that we can see the faces of our loved ones on a computer screen transmitted from thousand of miles away?

Perhaps more difficult is the emotional lack of closeness that many families experience.

What was once described as the generation gap now extends within generations because of the rapidly changing interests and expectations. It seems to be harder and harder for generations to talk to each other. We need to search for languages and interests that bring us together and remember that we are family.

One of the greatest blessings to a people of faith is the community they belong to.

This community becomes a family which is local, with whom we can spend time on a regular basis.

A family that talks the same language and has interests that are the same. A family who belong and belonging is at the heart of any family.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Most Read

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Community can become your family

Rev Marie Segal believes a faith community can become a family.

Redbridge manager Wetherall admires Hoddesdon’s playing style

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

All change over at Woodford as they look to turn fortunes around at Southend Manor

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Police officers investigating Seven Kings park stabbing urge witnesses to come forward

Seven Kings Park

West Ham Women manager Beard is facing selection headache for Bristol trip

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists