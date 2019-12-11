Opinion: Community can become your family

Rev Marie Segal believes a faith community can become a family. Archant

Families love them or hate them; we all have one.

I realise that I am fortunate in having a loving family surrounding me but even they at times cause me different levels of irritation.

However no matter what they are like I wouldn't be without them.

In today's society families often tend not to be as close as they once were. This applies in a number of different ways.

Geographically families live in different areas of the town, country or even world. Of course with all the different forms of technology we can keep in touch easily.

Isn't it amazing that we can see the faces of our loved ones on a computer screen transmitted from thousand of miles away?

Perhaps more difficult is the emotional lack of closeness that many families experience.

What was once described as the generation gap now extends within generations because of the rapidly changing interests and expectations. It seems to be harder and harder for generations to talk to each other. We need to search for languages and interests that bring us together and remember that we are family.

One of the greatest blessings to a people of faith is the community they belong to.

This community becomes a family which is local, with whom we can spend time on a regular basis.

A family that talks the same language and has interests that are the same. A family who belong and belonging is at the heart of any family.