Opinon: We can learn from the animals in the ark

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 February 2020

Rabbi Sufrin believes we can learn from Noah's Ark. Picture: KEN MEARS

Rabbi Sufrin believes we can learn from Noah's Ark. Picture: KEN MEARS

Photography by Ken Mears

Last week we commemorated across the world, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.

I took part by reciting the memorial prayers alongside our fellow faith leaders, at our local ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial Garden in Valentines Park.

It was inspiring to see so many local schools participating and sharing this event with the wider community represented by all ages and races.

Allow me to share a lesson with you that I heard this week from the former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yisrael Lau.

In Genesis, (Chapters 6-9) we read of the story of Noah's ark. Noah is asked by God to build an ark and bring his whole family and all kinds of animals into the ark to be saved from the deluge of the flood.

You may also want to watch:

Snakes, lions, wolves and bears living side by side with cows, goats, chickens and doves for 150 days.

They all lived in peace and harmony with Noah's grandchildren, without a fight or a bite.

How so?

They knew they had a common enemy outside of the ark - the flood.

Surely we can learn to live together, all of mankind in peace, love and harmony as we are all faced with the same common enemy of disease, floods, fires, cancers and evil.

Surely we can learn from the animals in the ark and must stand together to challenge prejudice and hatred, and work towards a better future!

We can make a difference, lest we forget and repeat the atrocities of the past brought on by the evil of mankind.

