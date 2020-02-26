Search

Opinion: Fresh, vibrant and Jesus-centred church

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 February 2020

Pastor Bryan Jones is looking forward to moving into the new Eden Church Centre.

Eden Church is a thriving, multi-cultural Church in the heart of Ilford, Essex, a fresh, vibrant, Jesus-centred church.

Eden is a fruit of the 1904 Welsh Revival. The church fellowship started in Barking in the 1940's, then moved to Ilford in the late 1950's.

Eden Church is an Apostolic church and part of The Apostolic Church in the UK and The Apostolic Church worldwide; The Apostolic church was formed in 1916 and is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the UK.

For the past five years, Eden Church has held its Sunday services in the Isaac Newton Academy due to the growth of the fellowship and for the past seven months the building in Connaught Road has been out of use due to the renovation and extension.

The church is moving back to its newly refurbished building in April 2020.

We are excited about moving back home. We want to continue seeing lives changed with the gospel of Jesus Christ. We want to continue reaching the homeless. We have a dedicated 'senior moments' team that supports the elderly in the community.

Our youth team are passionate about bringing change and impacting the youth in the community through the various planned initiatives in 2020.

We really want to make the church central in the Ilford community, a place where people of all cultures can come and feel at home.

For more information visit edencc.co.uk

