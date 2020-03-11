Opinion: No need to live with fear, we have hope

Pastor Andrew Willis of High Road Baptist Church, Ilford. Archant

Lent (from Ash Wednesday to Easter Saturday) is a time when Christians observe a period of fasting, contemplation, and self-denial.

The aim - to prepare for Easter by reflecting upon Lord Jesus' life and example, his life and death for us, his burial and resurrection.

Jesus lived his life thinking about others and attentive to their needs. Even on the cross in his pain and suffering, he was thinking about his mother, asking his friend John to care for her.

This is the kind of fasting that God requires, the kind of action God wants our reflections to lead to.

The Bible book of Prophet Isaiah (58:6-7) describes the fasting God loves: 'to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke … to share your food with the hungry and provide the wanderer with shelter'.

So what can we do this Lent… as we remember those who suffered in recent floods; see pictures on our TVs of refuges in Syria; read of a Christian man shot in the head in Pakistan; and all around see the concern on people's faces as our government tries to obtain a Brexit deal and the fear as Coronavirus spreads rapidly.

Because of Jesus life and example, because of his death for us and his resurrection we do not need to live with fear; we have hope... hope of forgiveness in this world and hope of eternal life in the world to come.

Let us find ways to share this hope this Lent.