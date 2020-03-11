Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: No need to live with fear, we have hope

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 March 2020

Pastor Andrew Willis of High Road Baptist Church, Ilford.

Pastor Andrew Willis of High Road Baptist Church, Ilford.

Archant

Lent (from Ash Wednesday to Easter Saturday) is a time when Christians observe a period of fasting, contemplation, and self-denial.

The aim - to prepare for Easter by reflecting upon Lord Jesus' life and example, his life and death for us, his burial and resurrection.

Jesus lived his life thinking about others and attentive to their needs. Even on the cross in his pain and suffering, he was thinking about his mother, asking his friend John to care for her.

You may also want to watch:

This is the kind of fasting that God requires, the kind of action God wants our reflections to lead to.

The Bible book of Prophet Isaiah (58:6-7) describes the fasting God loves: 'to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke … to share your food with the hungry and provide the wanderer with shelter'.

So what can we do this Lent… as we remember those who suffered in recent floods; see pictures on our TVs of refuges in Syria; read of a Christian man shot in the head in Pakistan; and all around see the concern on people's faces as our government tries to obtain a Brexit deal and the fear as Coronavirus spreads rapidly.

Because of Jesus life and example, because of his death for us and his resurrection we do not need to live with fear; we have hope... hope of forgiveness in this world and hope of eternal life in the world to come.

Let us find ways to share this hope this Lent.

Most Read

Person tests positive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Redbridge coronavirus case infected in Italy

A Redbridge resident became infected with Covid-19 while in Italy. Picture: PA

On-street crackdown of Ilford prostitution pushed into ‘pop-up brothels’ as demographics of women changed

At an external scrutiny meeting the Redbridge Safer Communities Partnership team gave an update on the council's efforts to tackle prostitution across the borough. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

Queue to buy toilet rolls in Barkingside

People were queued up outside the Barkingside Savers today after they got a fresh delivery of loo rolls and hand wipes. Picture: Ron Feldman

Most Read

Person tests positive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Redbridge coronavirus case infected in Italy

A Redbridge resident became infected with Covid-19 while in Italy. Picture: PA

On-street crackdown of Ilford prostitution pushed into ‘pop-up brothels’ as demographics of women changed

At an external scrutiny meeting the Redbridge Safer Communities Partnership team gave an update on the council's efforts to tackle prostitution across the borough. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

Queue to buy toilet rolls in Barkingside

People were queued up outside the Barkingside Savers today after they got a fresh delivery of loo rolls and hand wipes. Picture: Ron Feldman

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Dubois to start Boxing Road to Tokyo event

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

‘Game Changer’ looks to get more girls involved in sport

England's Rachel Burford (right) and France's Rose Thomas compete during the Old Mutual Wealth Series match at Twickenham Stoop

Opinion: No need to live with fear, we have hope

Pastor Andrew Willis of High Road Baptist Church, Ilford.

Coronavirus: How do I self-isolate at home after showing symptoms of Covid-19?

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: London Marathon postponed until October

April's London Marathon has been postponed. Picture: PA
Drive 24