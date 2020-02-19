Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Look beyond the flaws of others

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 February 2020

Mankamal Singh, Atam Academy, Chadwell Heath

Mankamal Singh, Atam Academy, Chadwell Heath

Archant

They say that an optimist sees a glass half full, a pessimist sees a glass half empty and a spiritualist will tell you that you are measuring the content with the wrong size glass, find a smaller glass and you will find that it's already full.

Whilst we cannot change our innate perspective easily, we can try to change the way we respond to situations in life.

Sikhs have a prayer as part of our daily worship known as the 'Ardaas'. The word actually stems from Persian which interprets into a request made from an inferior to a superior.

You may also want to watch:

There is a part in the Ardaas where we recite the phrase 'DEKH KE ANDITH KITA' - remember those who overlooked the shortcomings of others.

This part of the Ardaas concedes that we all have the propensity to focus on the faults in others, but we ask for the strength to look beyond them. Even if it is normal human behaviour to see the fault in others, the Ardaas guides the Sikh, so that through the grace of our Guru we transcend this human condition and be granted the divine inspiration to look beyond the flaws of others.

If it were easy, Sikhs would not pray daily in the Ardaas for the strength and ability to do so. It is extremely difficult.

Nevertheless, it is important because we Sikhs remember those who are able to achieve this in the same breath as our remembrance of the significant martyrs of the faith and God.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Ilford’s Pioneer Point sold to Canadian real estate investors for £100million

Pioneer Point in Ilford town centre

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Ilford’s Pioneer Point sold to Canadian real estate investors for £100million

Pioneer Point in Ilford town centre

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Look beyond the flaws of others

Mankamal Singh, Atam Academy, Chadwell Heath

Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

Australia's Moises Henriques

Fredericks injury blow for West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Daggers blog: Cup final cheer to come

Sam Deering's late goal helped Dagenham & Redbridge into the Essex Senior Cup final (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall has set his squad a mini target

Drive 24