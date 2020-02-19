Opinion: Look beyond the flaws of others

They say that an optimist sees a glass half full, a pessimist sees a glass half empty and a spiritualist will tell you that you are measuring the content with the wrong size glass, find a smaller glass and you will find that it's already full.

Whilst we cannot change our innate perspective easily, we can try to change the way we respond to situations in life.

Sikhs have a prayer as part of our daily worship known as the 'Ardaas'. The word actually stems from Persian which interprets into a request made from an inferior to a superior.

There is a part in the Ardaas where we recite the phrase 'DEKH KE ANDITH KITA' - remember those who overlooked the shortcomings of others.

This part of the Ardaas concedes that we all have the propensity to focus on the faults in others, but we ask for the strength to look beyond them. Even if it is normal human behaviour to see the fault in others, the Ardaas guides the Sikh, so that through the grace of our Guru we transcend this human condition and be granted the divine inspiration to look beyond the flaws of others.

If it were easy, Sikhs would not pray daily in the Ardaas for the strength and ability to do so. It is extremely difficult.

Nevertheless, it is important because we Sikhs remember those who are able to achieve this in the same breath as our remembrance of the significant martyrs of the faith and God.