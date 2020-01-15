Search

Opinion: Election and ambassadors scheme

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 January 2020

Redbridge Youth Council's Katira Kazemi urges all 11-18 year-olds to vote in the Youth Parliament election.

Redbridge Youth Council's Katira Kazemi urges all 11-18 year-olds to vote in the Youth Parliament election.

Redbridge Council

As the new year has arrived, so have the Redbridge Youth Elections.

Our 10 candidates have been chosen and are going to be elected by the young people of Redbridge from February 3 to 13 to become the new Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) for Redbridge.

If you're a young person aged 11-18 who lives and/or studies in Redbridge, make sure you vote in the 2020 election. Ballot papers will be available in all Redbridge secondary schools as well as youth centres and other venues. For more information, visit the website redbridge.gov.uk/youthelection

Being supported by Unicef, Redbridge is also working towards to become a child friendly borough in order to make Redbridge a safer and better place for children and young people.

As a result, a new initiative called Child Friendly Ambassadors (CFR) is being implemented. These ambassadors will work with the professionals to help Redbridge to achieve the aims of the project and give continuous support. The Child Friendly Ambassadors panel are representatives from all Redbridge secondary schools as well as the Member of Youth Parliament, member of the children in care council and the SEND forum.

If you are in year 7-11 and at a Redbridge secondary school then you have until January 28 to nominate yourself to be the ambassador for your school. Just go to redbridge.gov.uk and search youth panel for the link.

The ambassadors will make sure positive changes for Redbridge happen for the young people living here.

