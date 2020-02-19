Search

Opinion: Mayor says one thing and does another

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 February 2020

Havering and Redbridge's AM Keith Prince wants a change in the London mayor.

Havering and Redbridge's AM Keith Prince wants a change in the London mayor.

Archant

Recently we examined Sadiq Khan's final budget as Mayor of London. As we all know, London is currently facing massive challenges, none more concerning than the inexorable growth in violent crime.

This budget provided the perfect chance for the mayor to prove he is true to his word when he says he is putting Londoners' safety and security above all else.

Sadly, the mayor once again demonstrated that he says one thing and does another. This was a typical Khan budget which was full of unnecessarily wasteful spending.

My colleagues and I have set out an alternative budget which cuts the mayor's waste, for example by reducing the City Hall staff budget back to pre-Khan levels, saving £23.5 million.

We proposed that these savings should fund a brand new £104 million Violent Crime Emergency Fund which could be used to put an additional 1598 police officers on the streets.

I was disappointed, but not surprised, that the other political parties here opposed this.

The mayor now has the opportunity to adopt our plan himself and prove all those who say he is more interested in press officers than police officers wrong. This really is Sadiq Khan's last chance to show that he can be a mayor for all Londoners.

Khan's mayoralty so far can be characterised by complacency in the face of surging crime rates. It is becoming clearer by the day that London desperately needs a new mayor.

We need change with Shaun Bailey in City Hall.

