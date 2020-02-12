Search

Opinion: It's now up the government to act

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 February 2020

MP Iain Duncan Smith appreciates the support he has been given from his constituents. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

MP Iain Duncan Smith appreciates the support he has been given from his constituents. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

PA Wire/PA Images

Following the general election, which was a memorable night for the people of the United Kingdom and the constituents of Chingford and Woodford Green, a 'thank you" is due to many groups.

To each and every individual who voted for me, whether first-time or long-standing Conservative voter. I appreciate the trust that you have placed in me.

To all the local councillors and Conservative association members, who campaigned tirelessly and energetically in all weather and kept their sense of humour! To all the campaign volunteers who gave up their time and brought boundless enthusiasm. To the prime minister for generously spending time in the constituency, his visit a reminder of Chingford and Woodford Green's Conservative heritage.

To all those who voted irrespective of which political party you support, democracy is a wonderful thing.

Every constituent who voted exercised choice and freedom, and voted for democracy.

The UK people are sovereign and it is now up to the government to listen and act. I am as determined today as I was on my first day as an MP in 1992 to represent all of my constituents in Chingford and Woodford Green.

The future is bright but will only remain so if we as a party and a government remember who put us here and why.

This must be the year of delivery.

