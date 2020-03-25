Opinion: It is absolutely vital to follow advice

Iain Duncan-Smith MP stresses the importance of acting on the advice from government on coronavirus. submitted

The Covid-19/coronavirus crisis is a national emergency and the government are asking a huge amount; students to put their education on hold and people not to socialise in the normal way.

We can see the impact that this is having on the UK economy, on business and on people.

All of this is vital for saving thousands of lives by reducing the peak and defeating this virus. This week the first British coronavirus patient has been put into randomised trial for drugs that may treat the disease.

In the meantime, it is absolutely vital that we follow the advice that we’ve been hearing over the last few days, about staying at home if you have the symptoms, if your family has the symptoms, about avoiding unnecessary contact, avoiding gatherings where you may pick up the disease, pubs, bars, restaurants.

Work from home if you possibly can and wash your hands, wash your hands.

It’s by this combination of ruthless, determined, collective action and scientific progress that we’re already seeing, we will succeed in defeating this virus.

Learn about the government response to coronavirus here: •gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response

• Go to nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ for information about the virus and how to protect yourself.

As always, if you are in need of any support, get in touch with my office: Iain.duncansmith.mp@parliament.uk