Opinion: Parents must take full responsibility

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 January 2020

Farouk Ismail, FORMO, explains the Muslim importance of parenting.

It is widely accepted that a child is a gift from God, which is entrusted to a couple and it is their inalienable duty to give that child a holistic upbringing.

Islam places a divine responsibility upon the shoulders of the parents; one that will be accountable in the Hereafter. Muslims believe that children are a trust from God and as such, it is the parent's responsibility to ensure that their children are taught to be honest, hardworking and productive individuals. If a child is taught well at home, any undesirable, external influences can be safeguarded against.

Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) says that "every child is born in a clean, pure, natural state" when they have natural inclination to do good, tell the truth, be kind, show respect to parents, believe in fairness, but the child is influenced as they grow around parents, family, society. This will have a bearing on the child's development into their adolescent years, which will ultimately reflect in their adult years

It is universally understood, young children are in need of education and guidance to instil within them the ability to distinguish right from wrong. At this stage in their development, it is the parent's duty to nurture the child with the correct values and morals, and to safeguard them from harmful outside influences, such as drugs and gangs.

Parents need to do a cross check of the time, love and attention they are giving to their children and should not scapegoat shortcomings in educating their children to others, such as teachers or social services.

