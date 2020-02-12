Search

Opinion: Stand together to weather the storms

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 February 2020

Ilford Salvation Army's Dr John Clifton wants fatihs to support each other.

Ilford Salvation Army's Dr John Clifton wants fatihs to support each other.

Archant

Over the last few weeks, our community has witnessed horrendous incidents of violence. This has shocked us but we must also admit that, in many ways, it has not surprised us.

Knife crime seems to have become a more common occurrence in Ilford and this is alarming for obvious reasons.

I am no expert in crime prevention strategies, but I do know something about the power of community and being a good neighbour.

In the last week, we have also witnessed the devastation of Storm Ciara and heard warnings about Storm Dennis.

Storms remind me of the oak - that very English tree. Oaks have deep roots that stretch wide to intertwine with the neighbouring tree. This means that when the storm hits, the oak relies on the strength of the neighbouring tree to stay upright.

I would like to challenge the faith communities to be a bit more like the oak trees. We have deep, deep roots in our traditions and in the community, but we must make sure that our roots are stretched outwards to be intertwined.

We must lean on each other, and be a place of safety when the storms and devastation hit, whether that is a storm of high winds, or the storms of violence. Leviticus 19:16 says that we should not stand by idly while the life of our neighbour is in danger. May we stand firm so that we can weather the storms that have come our way in recent days.

'This cycle of violence cannot continue': Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Man left seriously injured after being hit with baseball bat by intruders in Chigwell

Hycliffe Gardens in Chigwell. Picture: Google

Long read: What life is like for homeless Redbridge families 'dumped' in hotel near Harlow

Phoenix Epping Hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

