Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Moral decisions are made without divine guidance

PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 November 2019

Chairman, East London Humanists, Paul Kaufman.

Chairman, East London Humanists, Paul Kaufman.

Archant

Do humanists, with our lack of faith, lack a moral compass?

Some struggle to understand how our values can equal values for which divine authority is claimed. The perplexity is mutual. Humanists don't see why, for example, stealing being 'wrong' needs to be spelt out on a tablet of stone. We see it's 'wrong' simply by looking at the consequences of theft with reason and compassion. Moral decisions are made this way umpteen times a day without divine guidance. You don't have to identify as a humanist to think like one.

You may also want to watch:

Being able to work things out for ourselves, and being able to change our minds, is a positive advantage where knowledge and understanding is ever-developing. Many contemporary issues are beyond the imagination of those alive when the scriptures were written. The holy books do not contemplate questions posed by, say, genetic engineering, unsustainable population growth, or the ability to prolong life in the cruelest of circumstances using modern medicine.

In fact religious morality can change too. Thankfully many of faith have abandoned harsh scriptural orthodoxy on issues like homosexuality, birth control, adultery and heresy. Even the attitude to theft is now more nuanced, the strict retribution of the Abrahamic tradition being tempered by compassion.

Where the religious and humanists are at one is that having a moral compass is important. And most of us are probably somewhere on the humanist spectrum in our pursuit of a fairer, kinder, and more sustainable world.

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Moral decisions are made without divine guidance

Chairman, East London Humanists, Paul Kaufman.

Redbridge girls serve up table-tennis title

Christchurch Primary School pupils celebrate winning the under-11 girls event (pic Stephen Pover)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to Declan Rice (right) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss Pellegrini set for reunion with City old boy Lampard in Chelsea dug-out

Frank Lampard on the bench with manager Manuel Pellegrini during his time at Manchester City (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Daggers blog: ‘Unlucky’ injury-hit squad need a win

Daggers boss Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists