Opinion: Our conduct will determine our future

We are still basking in the advent of the year 2020 and for some of us, it is full of promise and opportunities whilst for others, it brings trepidation and uncertainty about the days ahead.

Whatever our perspective, 2020 will almost certainly go down in history as the year when the United Kingdom left the European Union with our newly elected leaders promising the country a glorious future - but what do we know for certain?

The Bible tells us that when a nation obeys God, He promises to make an example of it. He will exalt, bless, increase, prosper and protect it.

This places the responsibility for our future squarely on the conduct of all the people; not only on the decisions and policies being implemented by its leaders.

A country in such a position is surely well positioned to take a quantum leap into the future with confidence and its success is guaranteed.

The Psalmist states - 'God is in the midst of her, she shall not be moved; God shall help her, just at the break of dawn.'

This first year of a new decade brings change and new responsibilities for us all.

We all have a decision to make - 'and if it seems evil to you to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, - but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.'