Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Our conduct will determine our future

PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 January 2020

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji of Liberty Christian Connections, has plans for 2020.

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji of Liberty Christian Connections, has plans for 2020.

Picturework

We are still basking in the advent of the year 2020 and for some of us, it is full of promise and opportunities whilst for others, it brings trepidation and uncertainty about the days ahead.

Whatever our perspective, 2020 will almost certainly go down in history as the year when the United Kingdom left the European Union with our newly elected leaders promising the country a glorious future - but what do we know for certain?

The Bible tells us that when a nation obeys God, He promises to make an example of it. He will exalt, bless, increase, prosper and protect it.

You may also want to watch:

This places the responsibility for our future squarely on the conduct of all the people; not only on the decisions and policies being implemented by its leaders.

A country in such a position is surely well positioned to take a quantum leap into the future with confidence and its success is guaranteed.

The Psalmist states - 'God is in the midst of her, she shall not be moved; God shall help her, just at the break of dawn.'

This first year of a new decade brings change and new responsibilities for us all.

We all have a decision to make - 'and if it seems evil to you to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, - but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.'

Most Read

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin

What Ilford Station's Cranbrook Road entrance will look like. Picture: Crossrail

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts this month as Crossrail upgrades begin

What Ilford Station's Cranbrook Road entrance will look like. Picture: Crossrail

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham denied unlikely point by awful VAR decision

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski lies injured on the pitch during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Opinion: Our conduct will determine our future

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji of Liberty Christian Connections, has plans for 2020.

Super Samuel begins the new year in style with the county crown in cross-country race

The Ilford under-17 squad, gold medal winners at the Exxec cross-country champs

Daggers blog: Hoping new manager McMahon can make his mark

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Beedell’s about for sixth of the best as Woodford Green seniors battle to second spot

Woodford Green seniors L to R: Stockings, Holford, Southcott, Steel, Beedell, Wyber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists