Opinion: We need mayor who will make city safe

As we move into a new decade, I'd like to take this opportunity to wish all Redbridge residents a Happy New Year and a prosperous 2020.

After last month's extraordinary general election, I hope and expect 2020 to be less politically tumultuous than 2019. Our new government will finally put an end to the Brexit saga, meaning that we can at last focus on other important issues in the run-up to those crucial GLA and mayoral elections in May.

Over the next few months residents will be able to make an undiluted judgement on Sadiq Khan's record on crime. Londoners will be able to give their verdict after four years of surging knife crime, record murder rates and an increase in burglary.

Voters in Redbridge will be able to express whether they are happy about the fact that this mayor has literally spent millions more on excessive PR, cultural festivals and City Hall bureaucrats while young Londoners are being killed on our streets.

The choice comes down to more of the same or change with the Conservatives.

In May London has the chance to elect Conservative Shaun Bailey who will robustly get to grips with crime by meticulously cutting every penny of waste at City Hall and investing in making London safe. Unlike Sadiq Khan, we Conservatives will always back essential crime-fighting tools like stop and search.

In 2019 this country elected a government which is finally able to move this country forward. Let's make 2020 the year our city elects a mayor who will make London safe.