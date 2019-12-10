Opinion: Divinity in the medical team

It was approximately 1am on December 10, 2019, I stood in an operating theatre of an NHS hospital with my wife attached to monitors and medical teams working flat out in an attempt to safely deliver our new born son.

As a new father, I was genuinely scared that the lives of the two most precious people to me were literally in the hands of complete strangers who were administering medicines, analysing charts and working diligently to ensure both mum and baby were healthy.

Despite some problematic moments during the delivery, I was reassured that things would be fine simply by observing how calm and confident the doctors, midwives and neonatal team were throughout.

The experience not only reaffirmed my conviction in how amazing the NHS is but also reaffirmed why Hindus believe that divinity exists in every living creature and are among the reasons Hindus use the greeting "Namaste" which translates to "I bow down to the divine within you". On the early hours of December 10, I saw divinity in the medical team doing everything they could to provide an exceptional service to produce a positive result which had the potential to go so wrong within minutes.

People may require cogent evidence of divinity, for example a grand miraculous moment. However, I believe evidence of divinity can be simpler than this.

For me, the speed, focus and care both my wife and son received from healthcare staff to keep them both alive was divinity in action.