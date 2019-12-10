Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Divinity in the medical team

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 December 2019

Pranav Bhanot has become a new father.

Pranav Bhanot has become a new father.

Archant

It was approximately 1am on December 10, 2019, I stood in an operating theatre of an NHS hospital with my wife attached to monitors and medical teams working flat out in an attempt to safely deliver our new born son.

As a new father, I was genuinely scared that the lives of the two most precious people to me were literally in the hands of complete strangers who were administering medicines, analysing charts and working diligently to ensure both mum and baby were healthy.

You may also want to watch:

Despite some problematic moments during the delivery, I was reassured that things would be fine simply by observing how calm and confident the doctors, midwives and neonatal team were throughout.

The experience not only reaffirmed my conviction in how amazing the NHS is but also reaffirmed why Hindus believe that divinity exists in every living creature and are among the reasons Hindus use the greeting "Namaste" which translates to "I bow down to the divine within you". On the early hours of December 10, I saw divinity in the medical team doing everything they could to provide an exceptional service to produce a positive result which had the potential to go so wrong within minutes.

People may require cogent evidence of divinity, for example a grand miraculous moment. However, I believe evidence of divinity can be simpler than this.

For me, the speed, focus and care both my wife and son received from healthcare staff to keep them both alive was divinity in action.

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Police concerned for welfare of missing boy from Ilford

Stephen is missing from Ilford. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Ilford woman’s waist-length hair gets the chop as she goes bald in memory of her dad

Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Police concerned for welfare of missing boy from Ilford

Stephen is missing from Ilford. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Ilford woman’s waist-length hair gets the chop as she goes bald in memory of her dad

Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Divinity in the medical team

Pranav Bhanot has become a new father.

Daggers blog: A replay rollercoaster!

Joan Luque celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How to deal with discrimination at grassroots level

The Essex FA have given advice on how clubs should report discrimination at grassroots level

Leyton Orient look to build on recent form on trip to Cambridge

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sikhs in the City races give plenty of Christmas cheer to East London Runners stars

East London Runners athe Velopark for their Chingford League race
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists